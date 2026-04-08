TRIBUTES have been led by England Golf following the death of a respected Cornish golfer who once stood among the country’s top amateur talents.
Mike Reynard, who enjoyed a standout career in the 1990s, was widely admired both for his achievements on the course and his contribution to golf in Cornwall in later years.
He came agonisingly close to one of amateur golf’s biggest honours when he finished runner-up at The Amateur Championship in 1995. During his peak, he represented England more than 30 times, competing alongside future stars including Justin Rose, Paul Casey and Luke Donald.
A dominant force locally, Truro-based Mike won the Cornwall Men’s Amateur Championship three times and remained a key figure in the county game long after his elite amateur career. In recent years, he played a central role in the Cornwall Senior Men’s team, helping secure a historic breakthrough as the county lifted the Senior Men’s County title for the first time in 2024. He also represented Cornwall at the 2025 County Finals.
Originally from Worcestershire, Mike was an honorary member of Moseley Golf Club, where he first developed his love of the game. He later moved to Cornwall in the early 2000s, forging a new life while continuing to contribute to golf in the region.
Away from the fairways, he was also well known in the hospitality industry, running his own pub and restaurants and building strong ties within the local community.
His passion for the sport endured into later life, highlighted by appearances on the senior stage. In 2019, he was awarded one of three invites to the Farmfoods European Legends Links Championship at Trevose, marking only his second outing on the European Senior Tour. He returned in 2021 to record an impressive top-20 finish.
England Golf said: “Our thoughts and condolences go to Mike’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
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