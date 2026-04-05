ELIOR CHAMP RUGBY
Bedford Blues 36 Cornish Pirates 12
THE Cornish Pirates’ play-off hopes took a further blow on Saturday as they were soundly beaten at Bedford Blues.
The hosts ran out winners by just a point at the Mennaye Field back in December, but proved too strong in Bedfordshire to consolidate third and leave the Pirates with plenty of work to do to finish in the top six.
The Cornish Pirates made three changes in their starting line up from the one that were beaten by Worcester Warriors last time out. John Stevens made his first start since returning from injury, whilst in Josh King’s injured absence, Milo Hallam returned to the starting line-up and packed down alongside Matt Cannon in the second row. The one other change saw Harry Yates named to partner Chester Ribbons in the centre.
The visitors went down the Goldington Road slope in the first half, but were unable to make applied pressure tell.
Bedford’s 21-year-old Fijian winger Amena Caqusau was twice gifted interceptions that came to nothing. However, after the Blues eventually took play to the Pirates ‘22’, it was flanker Fyn Brown who burrowed over for a try to the right of the posts. Fly-half Will Maisey slotted the conversion.
Now finding their feet, the Blues continued to impress, and it was a sublime sleight of hand pass that was taken in a flash by centre Lucas Titherington for their second try. Maisey once again added the extras besides shortly after kicking a penalty goal chance that was on offer for 17-0 after half an hour.
Needing to respond, following two penalties that were awarded the Pirates, from the second it was Moody who stretched to score a try from a catch and drive. From wide out left Robson’s conversion attempt missed.
But Bedford were soon over for a third try as centre Michael Le Bourgeois nudged the ball left to enable try-scoring machine winger Dean Adamson to gather and suitably make the touchdown. Once again Maisey kicked the conversion, thus making it 24-5 at the break.
While the visitors had some strong performers, it was Bedford who continued on their merry way and on 51 minutes got their fourth try for a bonus-point. Prop Joey Conway’s powerful burst saw him make plenty of ground with fellow front-rower Oisin Heffernan eventually taking the honours.
After a breakout by the Pirates, with replacement scrum-half Will Becconsall to the fore, the Cornish side’s second try on 71 minutes was scored following a quick penalty tap and dive to the line by skipper Alex Everett. Replacement fly-half Louie Sinclair landed a fine conversion, but it was the home side who had the last say when Adamson’s dancing feet created a try-scoring opportunity taken by Maisey who missed the kick on the day he reached 1,000 points for the club.
Results elsewhere mean final day opponents Hartpury moved above the Pirates into sixth, and the Cornishmen will look to bounce back on Saturday when fifth-placed Chinnor head to the Mennaye Field (2.30pm).
CORNISH PIRATES: Angus Mawson; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Harry Yates, Matty Ward; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; James French, Sol Moody, Alfie Petch; Milo Hallam, Matt Cannon; Alex Everett (capt), John Stevens, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Billy Young, Ollie Andrews, Rory Suttor, Luke Ratcliff, Will Becconsall, Louie Sinclair, Joe Elderkin.
Tries: Moody, Everett; Convs: Sinclair; Pens: N/A.
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