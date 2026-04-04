SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Dobwalls 2 Liskeard Athletic 3
AFTER 31 years, Liskeard Athletic are back in the Western League – clinching promotion as champions in dramatic fashion with a superb last minute Max Gilbert winner at the home of their local rivals.
And nobody of a Blue persuasion now gives a flying fig that they made surprisingly hard work of it on a miserable Good Friday morning at Lantoom Park.
The task was simple – beat struggling Dobwalls, bank the three points and get into the bar to start the celebrations.
And when Liskeard established a 2-0 lead before half-time thanks to goals from Harry Jeffery (penalty) and Ryan Richards, everything seemed to be going to plan.
But football’s not like that. Nothing worth winning is achieved with ease.
So when Ryan Winfield pulled a goal back for the home side on 61 minutes, the first doubts began to emerge around the visiting dugout, packed with players and coaches. Maybe this might not be the day promotion was secured.
Those doubts grew stronger when Liskeard were reduced to 10 men eight minutes from time with substitute Sam Gerken being shown a red card for a high challenge on the halfway line.
Four minutes later Dobwalls did the unthinkable and equalised with Dan Alford heading in from close-range after a cross caught in a swirling wind caused uncertainty in the Liskeard penalty area.
Cue wild celebrations from the home contingent and within a minute of the restart they had a chance to go 3-2 up when a cross from the right flew across the penalty area with two Dobwalls players just unable to connect with it.
The mood around the Liskeard dugout had changed – there was a feeling of disbelief about what they were witnessing with their own eyes and joint manager Darren Gilbert told some of his players to sit down.
But they shouldn’t have worried. Max Gilbert, who has been trying and failing to score a spectacular goal for weeks, decided now was the time to deliver.
Picking up possession just outside the penalty area he held off a couple of challenges and moved into the area before smashing a brilliant shot past Dobwalls keeper Matt Westall.
Suddenly the visiting bench exploded onto the pitch like champagne being released from a bottle – and the celebrations could indeed begin.
DOBWALLS: Matt Westall; Morgan Jones, Fin Neville, Ryan Winfield, Dan Frazer, Cam Dymond, Alex Oshinyemi, Raffi Causon, Dan Alford, Levi Cable, Davey Williams. Subs: Kieran Owen, Jack Ssengendo, Tarren Hames, Jack Gaynor.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Ben Collins (Matt Outtram, 56), Jordan Powell, Harry Jeffery, Josh McCabe (capt), Matt Andrew (George Newton, 46), Max Gilbert, James Lorenz (Scott Sanders, 56), Bailey Mabin (Sam Gerken, 69), Sean Thomson, Ryan Richards (Dan Jennings, 80).
Men-of-the-match: Dobwalls – Cam Dymond; Liskeard Athletic – Harry Jeffery.
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