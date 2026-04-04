SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (GOOD FRIDAY)
Callington Town 3 Launceston 1
LAUNCESTON remain bottom of the table as Fin Harrison’s brace helped Callington Town remain firmly in the mix for a top three finish.
The home team shaded the early exchanges and it was no surprise when Harvey Barrett rose unchallenged to nod home a free-kick and open the scoring after 15 minutes.
The Clarets were well in the game and Archie Wall headed just over from a Denham Guild free-kick.
Guild then thought he’d won his side a penalty, but the original decision was reversed for an earlier offside.
The Clarets enjoyed a good spell after the break and equalised through Lee Robinson who headed home a Guild corner from the right.
Launceston needed to build on their goal, but as has happened so often this season, conceded almost immediately, Fin Harrison scoring from close-range.
Manager Simon Minett had introduced Shea Cardiff and Tom Bullock at the break. Cardiff looked lively and hit the far post with a clever chip.
Clarets keeper Oliver Sidey was in top form and made a stunning triple save to deny substitutes Fin Skews and Alex Jacob.
Launceston pushed on, looking for an equaliser, but lost Bullock who was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jacob.
Callington made the ten men pay for the indiscretion and sealed victory in adde- time through Harrison’s second.
LAUNCESTON: Oliver Sidey; Ryan Dawe, Taylor Davey, Joe Moynan, Archie Wall, Tom Manuel, Sam Tattersall, Will Gilbert, Lee Robinson, Jack Stephens, Denham Guild. Subs: Shae Cardiff, Josh Chidley, Tom Bullock, Ethan Gwillam.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Ed Harrison, JJ Gill, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), Callum Brown, Shay McCarthy, Calum Courts, Kieran Prescott, Fin Harrison, Huck Enticknap. Subs: Alex Jacob, Fin Skews, Ben Alford, Elliot Haxell, Evan Barnes.
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