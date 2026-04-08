WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 4 Street 0
THE Ashes are virtually assured of finishing eighth after an impressive and emphatic Bank Holiday Monday victory over Street at Kimberley Stadium.
Kieran O’Melia scored twice (16 and 77 minutes) and set one up as the Ashes recorded their biggest home win of the season in their penultimate game at Kimberley.
Deacon Thomson (32 minutes) and substitute Cole Fisher (89) added the other goals as they would need a remarkable set of results to be overtaken by those below them.
Talking on Tuesday, manager Lee Britchford said: “It was a really pleasing performance yesterday. We spoke after the Torpoint game (3-1 loss on Good Friday) about making sure we didn’t let the season fade out.
“We certainly made a case to show that we won’t be doing that after yesterday’s performance. The whole team were excellent from back to front, we had some really good moments in possession and scored four good goals.
“We were 2-0 up at half-time and you’re always on edge about whether they’re going to show a response and get an early goal back.
“We talked about it and the need to be relentless and ruthless in our approach.
“We did have to weather some pressure from Street, but our defenders and our keeper did that very well. Then we were ruthless in the final third, which has been one of my criticisms of us this year.
“We scored at good times in the game and we managed the moments when they had a bit of possession.”
Britchford added: “Kieran will get the players for two goals and an assist, but the whole team was excellent and it is hard for me to single out one player in a team performance.
“We’ve got two games to go and it’s important to apply the same messages we applied yesterday to make sure we end the season on a really positive note and give us a platform to kick on for next season.”
The Ashes bring the curtain down on their home campaign this Saturday with the visit of Wellington (3pm) before completing the season at Brislington on Saturday week, April 18.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Jefford (Rhys Connew, 78), Alfie Wotton (capt), Freddie Tolcher (Ben Goulty, 80), Harry Truscott (Cole Fisher, 63), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Sam Joce, Deacon Thomson (Joel Thomas, 83), Hayden Greening, Joe Preece (Max Everall, 72).
Ashes’ man-of-the-match: Kieran O’Melia.
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