Friday, May 3 - Football
National League: Aldershot Tn 2 Sutton Utd 2, Altrincham 0 Halifax Tn 1, Boreham Wood 5 Wealdstone 1, Boston Utd 0 York City 1, Carlisle Utd 0 Gateshead 0, Forest Green Rov 4 Brackley Tn 0, Rochdale 2 Morecambe 4, Scunthorpe Utd 0 Hartlepool Utd 0, Southend Utd 3 Braintree Tn 2, Tamworth 1 Solihull Moors 0, Woking 3 Eastleigh 3, Yeovil Tn 1 Truro City 0.
Southern League, Division One South: Bashley 1 Bristol Manor Farm 2, Didcot Tn 1 Brixham 0, Exmouth Tn 0 Bishops Cleeve 2, Hartpury 0 Bideford 1, Larkhall Ath 1 Portishead Tn 1, Mousehole 0 Melksham Tn 0, Shaftesbury 4 Falmouth Tn 0, Sporting Club Inkberrow 0 Frome Tn 3, Tavistock 1 Malvern Tn 3, Westbury Utd 1 Swindon Supermarine 0, Willand Rov 0 Winchester City 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 4 Wellington 1, Brislington 1 Newquay 2, Ivybridge Tn 0 Buckland Ath 2, Oldland Abbotonians 0 St Blazey 2, Saltash Utd 1 Torpoint Ath 3, Shepton Mallet 1 Bradford Tn 2, Sidmouth Tn 1 Bridgwater Utd 0, Street 2 Paulton Rov 4.
SWPL, Premier West: Callington Tn 3 Launceston 1, Camelford 3 Wadebridge Tn 1, Dobwalls 2 Liskeard Ath 3, Holsworthy 2 Bude Tn 1, Millbrook 1 Elburton Villa 5, Penzance 8 St Day 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: St Mawgan 0 Kilkhampton 1.
Saturday, May 4 - Football
SWPL, Premier West: Falmouth Tn 0 Wendron Utd 0.
St Piran League, Premier Division East: Gunnislake 2 Foxhole Stars 1, Looe Tn 7 Torpoint Ath 0, North Petherwin 1 Sticker 0, St Austell 1 Bodmin Tn 3, St Blazey 1 Polperro 0.
Premier Division West: Illogan RBL 6 Wendron Utd 1, Mullion 3 Redruth Utd 0, Pendeen Rov 1 Ludgvan 4, Penryn Ath 8 St Day 0, Perranwell 0 Hayle 4, Porthleven 1 St Agnes 1.
Division One East: Boscastle 4 Liskeard Ath 0, Launceston 3 Dobwalls 0, Lifton 6 St Dominick 1, St Newlyn East 2 St Stephen 0, St Teath 3 Pensilva 0, Torpoint Ath 0 Nanpean Rov 4.
Division One West: Dropship 3 Holman SC 0, Penzance 5 Falmouth Utd 1, Wendron Utd 3 West Cornwall 4.
Division Two East: Biscovey 5 Bude Tn 4, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3 Tregony 0, Lostwithiel 2 Gorran 2, Roche 2 St Dennis 3, Week St Mary 0 Mevagissey 7.
Division Two West: Goonhavern Ath 0 Lanner 0, Lizard Argyle 4 Frogpool & Cusgarne 3, Mawnan 6 St Agnes 0, Perranporth 5 St Just 0, St Ives Mariners 3 Falmouth DC 1.
Division Three East: Indian Queens 2 Boscastle 4, Kilkhampton 4 Delabole Utd 6.
Division Three West: Carharrack 4 Penryn Ath 2, Dropship 2 Probus 1, Holman SC 3 Chacewater 2, St Keverne 1 Mawgan 0, Troon 1 Constantine 2.
Division Four East: Landrake 0 St Columb Major 1, St Blazey 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 2, St Dennis 5 Lostwithiel 4, St Minver 1 St Neot 1.
Division Four West: Falmouth Ath 4 Speak Out Utd 1, Ludgvan 1 Goonhavern Ath 0, St Day 2 Lizard Argyle 1.
Sunday, May 5 - Football
Cornwall Women's Football League, Premier Division: St Agnes 3 Kilkhampton 1.
Monday, May 6 - Football
National League: Brackley Tn 1 Boston Utd 1, Braintree Tn 0 Woking 0, Eastleigh 2 Yeovil Tn 1, Gateshead 2 Scunthorpe Utd 0, Halifax Tn 2 Tamworth 2, Hartlepool Utd 0 Rochdale 0, Morecambe 2 Carlisle Utd 2, Solihull Moors 4 Boreham Wood 1, Sutton Utd 0 Southend Utd 3, Truro City 1 Forest Green Rov 1, Wealdstone 3 Aldershot Tn 0, York City 2 Altrincham 1.
Southern League, Division One South: Bideford 1 Exmouth Tn 0, Bishops Cleeve 3 Hartpury 1, Bristol Manor Farm 2 Larkhall Ath 0, Brixham 1 Willand Rov 1, Falmouth Tn 1 Mousehole 2, Frome Tn 3 Shaftesbury 2, Malvern Tn 1 Sporting Club Inkberrow 0, Melksham Tn 0 Westbury Utd 2, Portishead Tn 7 Tavistock 0, Swindon Supermarine 0 Didcot Tn 0, Winchester City 2 Bashley 2.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 0 Barnstaple Tn 2, Buckland Ath 0 Helston Ath 2, Clevedon Tn 3 Brislington 1, Ivybridge Tn 3 Torpoint Ath 3, Newquay 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Saltash Utd 4 Street 0, Shepton Mallet 0 Paulton Rov 2, Wellington 0 Sidmouth Tn 3.
SWPL, Premier West: Launceston 4 Wendron Utd 0, St Day 1 Bude Tn 2.
Friday, May 3 - Rugby
Championship: Chinnor 42 Cambridge 12.
Saturday, May 4 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 61 Doncaster 17, Bedford Blues 36 Cornish Pirates 12, Coventry 69 Caldy 12, Ealing Trailfinders 47 Nottingham 21, Hartpury 45 London Scottish 7, Richmond 29 Worcester 41.
Counties One Western West: Redruth 34 Truro 5.
Duchy Cup, Second Round: Bude 8 Saltash 60.
Duchy Cup Plate, Semi-Final: Wadebridge Camels 33 St Just 28.
Tamar Cup: Devon 26 Cornwall 20.
Sunday, March 5 - Rugby
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude 10 Truro 66.
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