WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Newquay 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1
NEWQUAY kept alive their slim hopes of a promotion play-off place with a comfortable victory in front of their best crowd of the season at Mount Wise on Monday.
A crowd of 667 enjoyed the sunshine, if not the biting blustery wind, as the Peppermints fought back from 1-0 to collect three more valuable bank holiday points after their 2-1 win at Brislington on Good Friday.
It means Newquay need to win their remaining three fixtures – all at home – and hope that Sidmouth lose their final game at home to Helston Athletic on Tuesday, April 21.
That would move the Peppermints into fifth place on goal difference. It’s a long shot – but the fat lady ain’t singing yet. And what a first season in the Western League that would be.
Ibu Sarr stunned the home side on Monday by firing Oldland into the lead after 24 minutes and it took until three minutes before half-time to cancel it out thanks to a Tom Shepherd strike.
Matt Searle’s first goal since joining the club got the second half off to an excellent start for Newquay and Cam Turner rounded off the scoring midway through the half with a trademark free-kick.
Manager Shaun Middleton said: “It was a great day for the club with local boxing hero Brad Pauls there.
“We played extremely well in very challenging conditions and scored some great goals.
“I was really pleased with how we’ve played over the Bank Holiday games and it still – by the skin of our teeth – keeps the season alive, so we’ll keep going and hopefully keep performing like we have done.”
Newquay are back at Mount Wise on Saturday to face Brislington before welcoming Helston (April 15) and Shepton Mallet (April 18).
NEWQUAY: Brodie Cole; Jamie Edlin (Ollie Butterworth 88), Harry Downing (capt), Cam Turner, Tom Moxham; Matt Searle (Lucas Potts, 88) Ross Fallens (Harry Richards, 69); Al Ahmed (Jacob Grange 80), Jack Bray-Evans, Tom Shepherd; Louis Price (Phil Lowry, 85).
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Cam Turner.
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