WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Oldland Abbotonians 0 St Blazey 2
HARRY Blows scored his first senior goal for St Blazey on Good Friday – 10 years since his first in green and black at Under 8 level.
AFC St Blazey Youth wrote on social media: “Hard to recall where a decade has gone, but this young man is flying in the Reserves and scored his first goal for the first team today.”
Seventeen-year-old Blows fired Blazey into a 23rd minute lead at Oldland and the visitors made sure of all three points 10 minutes from time with a goal from substitute Tom Hensman.
Manager Dan Hart said: “Friday’s win was a good reward for increased output and playing with freedom.
“We have had to work very hard with this group over the previous few weeks, ironing out creases and providing lots more detail to the group.
“It’s tough for them, they know we are asking them to do new things, but most importantly to show us their best attributes.”
He went on: “We headed to Oldland missing several regular members of our squad, and provided opportunities to young starters.
“With two 17-year-old goalscorers (Harry Blows and Tom Hensman), as well as an excellent performance from Igor Piewiszko in an unfamiliar role, I’m pleased to see young players playing with no fear.
“These remaining games will continue to provide us with learning opportunities and the chance to build momentum at Blaise Park too, with two consecutive home fixtures.”
The first of those is this Saturday (April 11) when Bradford Town are the visitors (3pm).
ST BLAZEY: Kyle Moore,; Will Tinsley (capt), Tom Strike, Todd Hanrahan, Tom Cavanagh, Jordan Bentley, Ben Fowles, Sam Clifton, Igor Piewiszko, Tyler Elliott, Harry Blows. Subs: Callum McGhee, Liam Blackwell, Noah Maund, Tom Hensman.
Blazey man-of-the-match: Harry Blows.
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