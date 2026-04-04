By Robbie Morris and Josh Kirby at Kimberley Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 1 Torpoint Athletic 3
TORPOINT Athletic ticked off another three points in their quest for the title with a 3-1 victory at local rivals Saltash United on Good Friday morning.
The Point headed to Kimberley Stadium knowing that nothing but three points would likely be sufficient, and in front of a bumper crowd of 639, got the job to match victories by rivals Paulton Rovers and Barnstaple.
With leaders Clevedon having the day off, it means heading into Monday’s round of fixtures, Torpoint know that four victories from their final four outings will secure them their first-ever venture into the Southern League Division One South.
Torpoint started strongly and after seven minutes skipper Elliott Crawford had an effort on the edge of the area which took a glancing blow over the top of the crossbar.
Halfway through the first period, Curtis Damerell for the visitors had a shot on the edge of the area, only for Tyler Coombes to fly across and make a fine save to tip the ball around the post.
Four minutes before the half-hour mark, Torpoint took the lead. Sam Pearson released Damerell, and on his first touch rifled home low from 20 yards just inside the post.
Ten minutes later the hosts levelled the scores as they looked threatening on the counter-attack. Kieran O’Melia linked up with Joe Preece, to play the ball though to Jack Jefford whose brilliant 25-yard shot went in off the underside of the crossbar.
With six minutes remaining of the first half, the hosts gained more possession. O’Melia and Preece linked up play down the left wing with the latter seeing his effort saved.
The hosts were on top and just before the break, it took a flying Rickard to tip Cole Fisher’s effort from distance over the bar.
There was still time before the whistle for Torpoint to retake the lead. Gary Hird’s effort on the right of the area was well saved by Coombes.
Seven minutes after the restart Torpoint’s Tom Payne had a free-kick from 25 yards, but his effort was saved to the right by Coombes as the visitors were to retake the all-important lead.
Four minutes before the hour mark the visitors were rewarded for their efforts. Hird used his pace to get behind the Ashes defence and squared the ball to man-of-the-match Owen Haslam who slotted home past Coombes from inside the box.
With just over 20 minutes remaining, the visitors doubled their lead, when Sam Hepworth’s long ball is found by Damerell who has a one on one with Coombes, his shot was parried by the keeper. Gary Hird picks up the loose ball and fires home past the keeper to complete the scoring and a very valuable victory.
SALTASH UNITED: Tyler Coombes; Jack Jefford (Harry Truscott, 72), Alfie Wotton (capt - Max Everall, 76), BenGoulty (Fin Wilkes, 80), Tyler Yendle (Freddy Tolcher, 25), Charlie Elkington, Kieran O’Melia, Sam Joce, Hayden Greening, Cole Fisher, Joe Preece. Subs not used: Deacon Thomson.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien (Sam Hepworth, 63), Elliott Crawford (capt), Sam Pearson (James Rowe, 84), Laurence Murray, Curtis Damerell (Joe Rapson, 73), Tom Payne (Darren Hicks), Gary Hird (Rikki Shepherd, 79).
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Owen Haslam.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.