WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Sidmouth Town 4 Newquay 2
THE Peppermints’ play-off hopes took a huge blow on Saturday afternoon as a Zack Williams-inspired Sidmouth ran out 4-2 winners in East Devon.
Newquay travelled seven points adrift of the play-off spots with two games in-hand on Buckland and Sidmouth, and after an even start to the game took a 29th minute lead.
Exciting young winger Allam Ahmed took a cross-field pass before advancing into the box and chipping a finish into the corner.
However, the hosts were level within four minutes as a deflected shot fell into the path of Williams who made no mistake.
After half-time Sidmouth were the better team and went in front on 63 minutes as Newquay lost the ball in midfield. A pass soon found Williams who needed no second invitation.
Newquay switched to a 3-5-2 after falling behind and it got them back into the contest. They levelled on 76 minutes as Ahmed headed in Cam Turner’s cross.
However, Newquay gifted Williams his hat-trick after a sliced pass fell to him in the box, and he added his fourth late on from a long ball forward.
Buckland could only draw 0-0 with Oldland at home, but Newquay will need a near-perfect end to the season to have any chance of finishing in the top five, starting with Good Friday’s trip to Brislington (3pm).
Boss Shaun Middleton said: “It was really frustrating from a manager’s point of view as we gifted the most of their goals and failed to hold the ball up well enough higher up the pitch.
“It wasn’t good enough from all of us, myself included, and it’s happened too often this season when it’s really mattered.”
NEWQUAY: Cole; Edlin, Downing (capt), Turner, Moxham; Searle, Fallens; Ahmed, Bray-Evans, Shepherd; Price. Subs: Butterworth, Potts, Richards, P Lowry, Middleton.
Peppermints’ man-of-the-match: Allam Ahmed.
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