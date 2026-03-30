JASON Powell has officially stepped down as chairman of AFC St Austell – opening the way for the club to finally move forward.
There will now be an open meeting at the Poltair Park clubhouse tonight (Wednesday, April 1) to discuss and decide what happens next.
A statement on the club’s social media sites released on Saturday night said: “The club has today received in writing the resignation as director and chairman of Jason Powell.
“The club wishes to thank Jason for his service at the club which include being crowned Peninsula League champions in 2024 and taking the club to its highest ever level in the Western League.
“There will now follow an open meeting at the football club on April 1 at 7pm where Rob Bosworth, CEO of the Cornwall College Group, will be in attendance to discuss a bright new future at the club.
“Please could all people that volunteered for a committee and role at the club in the recent open meetings and all supporters please be present at the meeting.
“The future is in our hands, we look forward to seeing everyone there.
“Please note, any queries in advance, please contact the club.”
The future of AFC St Austell was thrown into doubt after being expelled by the Western League following a board meeting in February.
The Lillywhites, bottom of the Premier Division table with 23 successive defeats, were accused of failing to respond to multiple league inquiries, according to a league statement.
The club has applied to the FA under National League System regulations to be resubmitted at Step 6 next season, which would mean the South West Peninsula League.
It is believed the FA leagues committee has to be satisfied that the club is solvent and will fulfil fixtures.
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