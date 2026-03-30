COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL
St Austell Sinners 18 Liskeard-Looe 12
THE Lions returned to action on Saturday after conceding to Camborne Seconds, but were beaten 18-12 at Tregorrick Park.
There was a return to action for centre Kieran Knight, while Charley Harvey was on the bench having moved to the area.
The first points were on the board within six minutes and it happened when Liskeard inside-centre James Noel-Johnson set up a ruck near the halfway line and the ball was quickly recycled and released to the backs where Knight went on one of his bull-dozing runs, carrying the ball into the home 22. He then offloaded to Kieran Underhill racing down the wing to go over for the try.
On 10 minutes the hosts were level through Matt Trahair following a drive to the line, but on 24 minutes Liskeard scrum-half Jay Mason was caught offside at a ruck and received a yellow card. The ensuing kick at goal was missed. On the half-hour St Austell were awarded another penalty which this time was successfully slotted by Tom Spry for an 8-5 half-time lead.
In the 45th minute the Lions were awarded a penalty, but the attempt at goal drifted wide.
The home side scored a converted try from Shaun Pickering to increase their lead to 15-5 on 51 minutes, and ten minutes later the score was 18-5 courtesy of another Spry three-pointer.
Liskeard set up a grandstand finish with five minutes to play as Jim Naita’s tremendous tackle dislodged the ball and No.8 Andy Rowe swooped to run in from 40 metres. Noel-Johnson converted to make it 18-12, but the Lions were unable to find another converted try to snatch victory.
Liskeard are next in action on Wednesday, April 8 when they visit Bude in the Cornwall Clubs Cup semi-final (7.30pm).
Lions’ man-of-the-match: Jack Badnall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.