THE Cornish Pirates have pledged to “fully engage” with the Rugby Football Union’s disciplinary process after joint-head coach Alan Paver was sent off during Saturday’s Championship defeat to Worcester Warriors at the Mennaye Field.
The flashpoint came inside the final 10 minutes of the match, when Paver was dismissed by referee Jamie Parr following an altercation with an opposition player, bringing a dramatic and controversial end to the contest, which ended 29-7 in favour of the visitors.
Paver, a long-serving figure at the club, first joined the Pirates as a player in 2002 from Plymouth Albion and has spent nearly a decade as joint-head coach alongside Gavin Cattle. His sending-off now leaves the club facing potential disciplinary consequences at a crucial stage of the season.
In a strongly worded statement, Cornish Pirates acknowledged their role in the incident and its seriousness.
“We accept responsibility for our part in the incident, the actions taken and acknowledge the seriousness of the matter,” the club said.
They confirmed they will co-operate fully with the RFU investigation, adding: “We will fully engage with the RFU’s disciplinary process, where all context and circumstances will be appropriately reviewed.
“Our priority is to respect the due process and learn from this event.”
The incident is now set to be reviewed by an RFU disciplinary tribunal with Paver potentially facing a touchline ban if found guilty of misconduct.
The timing could prove significant for the Pirates, who are currently sixth in the Championship with five games remaining and still pushing to finish the season strongly.
Any suspension for Paver would be a blow both on and off the pitch, given his long-standing influence at the club.
The Pirates are next in competitive action this Saturday when they make the trip to Goldington Road to face third-placed Bedford Blues (3pm).
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