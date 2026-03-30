By Tom Howe
ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Truro City 0 Boreham Wood 0
TRURO City picked up a point in the fight against relegation thanks to a goalless draw against Boreham Wood on Saturday.
A second clean sheet in three matches helped extend the Tinners’ unbeaten run to three games, against the National League’s fourth‑placed side, yet the gap to safety sits at 12 points with just 15 left on the table.
With just five games to go, City will look to continue their upward momentum in what looks like being a crucial Easter weekend.
The team news was headlined by a full home debut for Exeter City loanee Tom Dean, younger brother of Will, who had impressed in two outings from the bench since arriving from the Grecians on March 19.
He came in alongside Zac Bell, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain reverting to the role of substitute as did Kieran Wilson, another temporary arrival from St James’ Park.
The first half unfolded into a real battle of attrition, with neither side able to assume full control. Chances were sparse, with much of the half played in a congested midfield third – with Wood no doubt buoyed by their two wins against Truro so far this campaign, the second of which set them up for a National League Cup final win in March.
City showed moments of promise but both sides were limited to half chances and the odd speculative piece of play around the box. Will Dean fired over the bar early on, while Harry Charsley lacked the connection needed to test Ted Curd from close range.
He shot wide in the moments that followed before Jack Stretton, with two goals in his last two outings – including Wednesday evening’s superb overhead kick – saw an effort take a deflection and whistle just past the post.
At the other end, Aidan Stone was largely untroubled as his defence valiantly threw themselves in front of a string of attempts from the visitors, who are all but assured a play-off berth. He was called upon to turn Lewis Richardson’s shot away and watched on as Zak Brunt curled one narrowly wide.
The second-half continued in much the same vein, with perhaps the chance of the match falling to the Tinners in the 50thminute, when the creative Tom Dean stole a march down the right and turned in a ball that was diverted over by Ryan Law.
Stone stood strong to claim Abdul Abdulmalick’s cross, and was indebted to his teammates for digging in and pulling off another string of big blocks.
The cagey game opened up for a short spell in the dying embers, with a succession of set-piece opportunities ultimately producing little, despite some wonderful deliveries from each of Will Dean and his captain Connor Riley-Lowe.
Charsley saw not one, not two but three efforts beaten away during that particular passage of play. On reflection however, a draw was likely the fair result, with neither team losing momentum going into the final stretch.
Next up for Truro is a Good Friday trip to Yeovil Town (April 3), before the Tinners return home on Easter Monday (April 6) to face Forest Green Rovers.
TRURO CITY: Stone; Bell (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 68), Riley-Lowe (capt), W Dean, Harrison, Jephcott, Law, Kinsey, Stretton (Wilson, 83), T Dean (En-Neyah, 68), Charsley. Subs not used: Howard, Love-Holmes, Donnellan, Janneh.
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