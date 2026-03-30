REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Exmouth 48 Launceston 10
A DEPLETED Launceston will head into the final game of the season yet to guarantee their survival after an emphatic defeat at Exmouth on Saturday.
The eighth-placed All Blacks headed up to East Devon level on points with Sidmouth, who as it stands would face Chew Valley in a relegation play-off, but the Greens remain behind on points difference after being well beaten at Lydney.
Launceston, who did well for long spells against champions Devonport Services the week before, had to make further changes as prop Charlie Short was unavailable, while skipper Tom Sandercock and head coach Ryan Westren were both injured with their places in the centres going to vice-captain Brandon Rowley and Morgan Woods. Rory Mead was recalled at hooker for Levent Bulut.
Further disruption followed in the ninth minute as Woods was forced off injured with young flanker Finn Stiles having to come on in the midfield.
The home side took a 20th minute lead as following a lineout, a pass found …. who scored under the posts with outside-centre Dan Mugford slotting the extras.
The CABs were looking threatening, but on the 27th minute home full-back Fin Marks intercepted a long pass and ran the length of the pitch to score. The coversion was missed but it was 12-0 at the break.
Not even a minute in the second half and the Cockles went further in front as winger Tommy Foa powered his way over the tryline with Mugford adding the extras.
The Blacks didn’t give up and soon responded as winger Ollie Bebbington crossed in the far-left corner. James Tucker missed the conversion but they were back in the game.
CABs winger Billy Martin, was sent to the sin-bin for a tap intercept on the 49th minute. Exmouth were awarded a scrum and after a few phases Charlie Gibbings scored near the posts.
The Blacks powered on, and they were lingering with intent on Exmouth’s tryline, but their defence held strong, so the CABs passed the ball out wide to Bebbington who crossed for his second try at 26-10.
Launceston dominated the mauls, but the hosts were threatening in attack and either side of the hour put the game to bed with prop Rory Mason and … doing the business.
The Cornishmen’s injury woes continues as lock Cian Baker went off to be replaced by Alex Bartlett.
A seventh home try arrived on 67 minutes as following a scrum and several phases, hooker Charlie Gibbings barged his way over.
Launceston bounced back and were lingering on Exmouth’s try line and it looked like they would score, but they gave away a penalty to sum up their afternoon.
In the dying moments of the game the home side rounded off a fine afternoon as Foa exploited a gap in the Cornish defence before crossing in the right-hand corner.
Ryan Westren’s Launceston have this Saturday off before the small matter of taking on runners-up Topsham, knowing that defeat could lead to the relegation play-offs and a home date with Chew Valley on April 25.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Morgan Woods, Brandon Rowley (capt), Ollie Bebbington; George Hillson, Dan Pearce; Olly Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Finn Stiles.
Tries: Bebbington (2); Convs: N/A; Pens: N/A.
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