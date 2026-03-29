By Robbie Morris at the Poplur Insulation Stadium
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Brislington 1 Torpoint Athletic 2
TORPOINT Athletic confirmed their position in the play-offs on Saturday afternoon in Bristol thanks to Gary Hird’s 88th minute winner.
The Point headed up the M5 eight points behind leaders Clevedon Town with four games in-hand following a midweek 1-1 draw at Buckland Athletic, and with the Seasiders having the afternoon off, Torpoint are now back to within five.
The home side had been in decent form in recent weeks and dominated much of the first half, before the Cornishmen, who named the same starting 11 from Wednesday night, gradually got back into the contest before the late drama which started with Curtis Damerell equalising with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.
In the early stages both sides shared possession, with half chances being broke down by each other’s defences.
But on the tenth minute, the hosts had the first chance of the afternoon when Spike Weaver was played in, only for his effort to go wide of the post.
Just past the half-hour mark, Ash Kington had a shot from distance, his looping effort was collected by Ryan Rickard. Then, four minutes before the break, Kington had another shot from distance which was brilliantly tipped over the bar by a fine reaction save.
In the two minutes of stoppage-time of the first period, the visitors came into the match with efforts from Callum Martindale and Callum O’Brien both well dealt with by home keeper Hugo Kemnery.
Three minutes after the restart, a free-kick into the area from Torpoint’s Elliott Crawford found Damerell who rattled his effort against the base of the post.
Moments later on the counter attack, Weaver was played into the area and his effort flashed across goal. But within seconds, the Cornishmen broke away and Joe Rapson was played through by the visiting midfield, only to send his effort wide.
Two minutes before the hour mark, the hosts took the lead. Weaver was played in on the counter attack and blasted home past Rickard.
Then visitors switched things around up front and brought on speedy winger Gary Hird and experienced forward Rikki Shepherd, which proved the turning point in the match.
With ten minutes remaining the visitors drew level. Hird’s initial shot was parried by Kemnery and the loose ball fell to Damerell to fire home for his third goal in as many games.
This goal gave the visitors more confidence and they went on to take control for the remainder of the contest.
With two minutes remaining, Hird was played into the area, and although his first shot was parried again by Kemnery, he followed up the loose ball to fire home the winner and send the visitors’ players and supporters wild ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to fellow title-hopefuls Barnstaple Town (7.45pm) and the Good Friday trip to neighbours Saltash United (11am).
BRISLINGTON: Hugo Kemnery; Louie Millard, Ben Withey, Ash Kington (Jaden Brown, 83), Lewis Dunn(capt), Charlie Ames, Lewis Saunders, Jordan Scadding, Spike Weaver, Rick Davis (Alvaro Ruiz-Rente, 76), Harrison Kyte (Jordan Neale, 75). Subs not used: Frankie Chillcott, George Jones.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard; Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), James Rowe (Tom Payne, 55), Sam Pearson (Rikki Shepherd, 66), Curtis Damerell, Joe Rapson (Darren Hicks, 89), Callum Martindale (Gary Hird, 66).
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Freddie Chapman.
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