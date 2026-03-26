Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, March 28
TORPOINT Athletic remain eight points behind leaders Clevedon Town following draws for both in midweek and the Point head into the final seven games of the season knowing they need to hit top form.
With Paulton Rovers and Barnstaple Town now making it a four-horse race, every game and every point could be crucial in the race for promotion to Southern League Division One South.
With Clevedon having the afternoon off, all eyes are on the chasing pack including the Point who visit fourth bottom Brislington who go into the game off the back of a 4-2 victory at Wellington in midweek.
They will be looking to see the results elsewhere of both Rovers and Barum with Paulton going to Ivybridge and Barnstaple welcoming Shepton Mallet, a side they beat 3-2 on Tuesday.
Newquay’s consistency has deserted them somewhat in recent weeks, but the Peppermints still have a chance of reaching the play-offs starting with a must-win clash at fellow top-five hopefuls Sidmouth Town.
With three of the four spots all but sewn up, Newquay head to East Devon seven adrift of fifth-placed Buckland who are just one clear of Sidmouth.
However, they have two games in-hand on both of their cross-Tamar rivals who were beaten 2-0 at Saltash United in midweek, a result which kept the Ashes’ very faint hopes alive.
Saltash are 10 adrift of Buckland with a game in-hand, but with only five fixtures remaining it would need a remarkable set of results.
However, on the whole the east Cornwall outfit have enjoyed a decent season under Lee Britchford who takes his side to Somerset to tackle 14th-placed Wellington.
Helston Athletic announced earlier in the week that the FA have accepted their request to take voluntary relegation to the South West Peninsula League Premier West division ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
The Blues were relegated from the Southern League last season, but due to the costs of travelling from West Cornwall and dwindling crowds, they have decided to safeguard their long-term future and rebuild at Step Six.
They sit comfortably in mid-table in 13th and welcome ninth-placed Bradford Town who held Clevedon to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night.
Dan Hart’s stint as St Blazey boss has seen the Green and Blacks start with three straight defeats, including a 2-1 reversal at Ivybridge Town in midweek.
However, the Cornishmen are looking to the future as well as ending the season on a high and are back on their travels with the lengthy journey to in-form Street who are closing in on the top-half.
For Blazey, they will look to climb above a few teams and towards the top 10 themselves over the last five games.
Fixtures (3pm): Barnstaple Town v Shepton Mallet; Brislington v Torpoint Athletic; Buckland Athletic v Oldland Abbotonians; Helston Athletic v Bradford Town; Ivybridge Town v Paulton Rovers; Sidmouth Town v Newquay; Street v St Blazey; Wellington v Saltash United.
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