Walter C Parson Cup semi-final
Bovey Tracey 2 Callington Town 2 (5-6 pens)
CALLINGTON Town overcame the odds on Wednesday night to beat hot favourites Bovey Tracey and book their place in the all-Cornwall league cup final against Penzance in May.
It took penalties to do it – but a young Cally side deserved the victory with a brilliant performance in an absorbing semi-final under the lights at Simmons Park, Okehampton Argyle.
Premier East leaders Bovey, who have lost only once in 21 league games, were not at their best but much of the credit for that goes down to the way Callington defended as a team.
In some ways it was men against boys – but this talented bunch of youngsters are creating their own records and this was their 12th match without defeat in all competitions.
It’s hard to pick out individuals when a team plays so well collectively, but goalkeeper Jake Mead-Crebbin emerged as the star after his heroics during the 90 minutes and then in the shootout.
He saved a Stu Bowker spot kick in normal time and followed it up with two saves in the shootout – as well as scoring Callington’s first kick.
Cally started the game well but were hit on the break in Bovey’s first attack after three minutes with Jack Brimming producing a cool finish after sprinting unmarked along the right.
It was a nightmare start for Callington and plenty among the crowd probably expected a Bovey avalanche but despite a spell of pressure it didn’t come.
And suddenly Callington were level after a superb flowing move along the left ended with Fin Skews finishing off from close range to make it 1-1 after 19 minutes.
Eight minutes later the Cornish side had a great chance to take the lead as they had a three to one advantage inside the Bovey penalty area but top scorer Fin Harrison dragged a left foot shot wide.
Then Bovey had the opportunity to go ahead when they were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute but Bowker’s spot kick was as soft as the award and Mead-Crebbin saved at his right hand post.
Callington responded by going 2-1 up five minutes before half-time when a superb through ball from Calum Courts sent Harrison through and this time he didn’t miss, lifting the ball over keeper Dom Aplin into the net.
Bovey needed a strong start to the second half and got it after a spell of intense pressure when Cieran Bridger curled in a beauty to level things up on the hour.
The Devon side were now in the ascendancy and should have taken the lead eight minutes later when substitute Levi Landricombe was through but contrived to drag his left foot shot wide from 15 yards.
It was a big chance and the last clear one of the 90 minutes as a visibly tired Callington held on. Last season there would have been extra time and that may well have killed them off but a rule change this season meant it was straight to penalties.
Step forward Mead-Crebbin. He saved the first Bovey penalty from Olly Aplin and then scored Cally’s first one to give them an early advantage.
The next three penalties were scored before Will Elliott’s shot was saved by Dom Aplin to leave the score at 2-2 after three penalties each.
Bovey now had a slight advantage by being first to take the kicks but teenagers Harry Enticknap and Shay McCarthy held their nerves to make it 4-4 after five.
It was then down to sudden death. Landricombe put Bovey 5-4 up but Cally skipper Harry Southcott quickly levelled and then Cal Leech’s kick was saved by Mead-Crebbin.
Up stepped another teenager in Evan Barnes and despite some unnecessary abuse from a couple of Bovey supporters behind the goal he lashed the ball into the net to spark wild celebrations.
Bovey Tracey: Dom Aplin, Cliff Walters (Neil Last 70), Lewis Perring, Owen Stockton, Harvey Coggins, Alex Gray, Jack Brimming, Cieran Bridger, Olly Aplin, Stu Bowker (Levi Landricombe 54), Cal Leech.
Goals: Jack Brimming (3 mins), Cieran Bridger (60).
Yellow cards: Harry Coggins (45), Lew Perring (in penalty shootout).
Callington: Jake Mead-Crebbin, George Soper (Ed Harrison 74), JJ Gill, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott, Callum Brown, Alex Jacob, Calum Courts (Huck Enticknao 64), Kieran Prescott (Shay McCarthy 75), Fin Skews (Evan Barnes 80), Fin Harrison (Will Elliott 80).
Goals: Fin Skews (19), Fin Harrison (40).
Yellow cards: Kieran Prescott (21), Fin Harrison (77).
Referee: Paul Allen.
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