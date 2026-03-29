ELIOR CHAMP RUGBY
Cornish Pirates 7 Worcester Warriors 29
PLAY-OFF chasing Cornish Pirates were beaten with a bit to spare by an impressive Worcester Warriors at the Mennaye Field on Saturday.
THE two sides arrived at Round 21 of the competition off the back of high-scoring wins, and the Pirates made four changes from their 66-13 victory at Richmond as they looked to stay in the all-important top six. In the backs, Joe Elderkin partnered Chester Ribbons in the centre and Matty Ward was selected on the wing, whilst hooker Sol Moody and second-row Josh King also started.
Making his 50th appearance for the Pirates was prop forward Alfie Petch, who proudly led the Cornish side out in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,096.
The Pirates were soon temporarily reduced to 14 men in the fourth minute following the sin-binning of flanker Luke Ratcliff, but an excellent charge down by Chester Ribbons enabled the Pirates to apply pressure that went close to them scoring at the Newlyn Gate corner.
A first score in the match soon materialised and it was a familiar face of former ‘Pirate’ Will Trewin, playing at full-back for the Warriors, who made a telling midfield burst. The ball was worked swiftly to wing Siva Naulago who sped in at the clubhouse corner. Fly-half Will Reed slotted a fine conversion.
A second try for the visitors was not long coming, with centre Rory Taylor running well and passing to try-scoring scrum-half Lloyd Williams. It was an effort not converted thanks to Pirates full-back Angus Mawson charging the kick down.
As the half progressed the Pirates defence was further tested and it looked as if they might prevent any further scores before the break. However, with two minutes to go, flanker Tim Anstee forced his way over the line for 17-0.
The Warriors, with players of Premiership and international experience were showing their class, and all but from the start of the second forty they extended their lead when swashbuckling lock forward Obinna Nkwocha scored a converted try to the left of the Newlyn posts.
To their credit, the Pirates battled away with man-of-the-match skipper Alex Everett leading by example. Also, following some slick play down the left involving centre Chester Ribbons, his perfectly-timed pass enabled wing Matty Ward to score a try which fly-half Arwel Robson converted. It was no more that the Pirates deserved for their at least non-stop effort.
There would be just one more score in the match, when just past the hour mark space was created to enable Worcester’s Uruguay international replacement Juan Gonzalez to dot the ball down at the Newlyn Gate corner.
This was a contest where both sides gave their all, as appreciated by by both sets of supporters, but with the visitors taking the spoils.
Also intense, nearing the end Pirates joint head coach Alan Paver was shown a red card following an incident near the touchline.
CORNISH PIRATES: Angus Mawson; Arthur Relton, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Matty Ward; Arwel Robson, Dan Hiscocks; James French, Sol Moody, Alfie Petch; Matt Cannon, Josh King; Alex Everett (capt), Luke Ratcliff, Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: Morgan Nelson, Billy Young, Ben Woodmansey, Rory Suttor, John Stevens, Will Becconsall, Louie Sinclair, Harry Yates.
Tries: Ward; Convs: Robson; Pens: N/A.
Pirates’ man-of-the-match: Alex Everett.
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