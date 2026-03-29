COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Saltash 39 Redruth Seconds 24
THE Ashes produced an excellent performance in their quest to preserve their Counties One Western West status as they saw off mid-table Redruth Seconds in dry but windy conditions at OMG Moorlands Lane.
They got a strong start with the wind at their backs and Ryan Cruickshanks crossed the visitors’ line in the second minute after receiving a pass from Greg Eatwell. Jack Pritchard added the extras.
Three minutes later another break through by Cruickshanks resulted in his second try which was also converted.
Redruth came back and put pressure on the home side, but the Saltash defence held firm before Pritchard slotted a penalty for 17-0.
More Redruth attacking led to a try after 25 minutes as they threatened to get a grip on the match, but a surging break through the visiting defence by Will Morton just before half-time further increased the Ashes advantage with their third converted try.
The second half saw Redruth press hard and only great defending kept them at bay until Morton again went through on the right wing for a try for Saltash.
The Redruth forwards were taking control as they took advantage of the conditions and two quick converted tries (53 and 59 minutes) closed the Saltash lead to 29-19.
The game was even until Ashes No.8 Steve Hillman suddenly appeared to score on 76 minutes, and this was quickly followed two minutes later Cruickshanks’ pass allowed Morton to put the result beyond Redruth who grabbed a late consolation try.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks; Morton, G Eatwell, Crofts, Moriarty (capt); Dover, Pritchard; Nance, Nicks, Simmons; Sutton, Woolaway; F Jones, P Eatwell, Hillman. Replacements: B Simmons, Stone, T Knight.
Tries: Cruickshanks (2), Morton (3), Hillman; Convs: Pritchard (3); Pens: Pritchard.
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