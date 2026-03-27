GAME’S don’t get much bigger for Launceston than tomorrow’s trip to mid-table Exmouth in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The RFU’s decision to introduce a play-off system has ensured that there’ll be plenty of drama at both ends of the table with second and third having a shot at promotion, while ninth and 10th will battle it out to avoid already-relegated Marlborough and Matson in dropping out of the division.
Launceston currently sit eighth in the table, level on points with Sidmouth who are away to Lydney.
Chew Valley are six points behind the two and host Royal Wootton Bassett before a final day trip to play-off chasing St Austell.
To make matters even more interesting both Launceston and Sidmouth have incredibly tough finishes as the Cornishmen go to Topsham who have guaranteed a home play-off against third which will be either Brixham or St Austell, while the Greens host Devonport Services who will be expected to win the title this weekend at home to Marlborough.
Launceston also make changes from last weekend’s home defeat to Devonport.
With Charlie Short unavailable, Oli Martin comes in at loosehead prop with Mitch Hawken switching to the other side. Rory Mead is preferred to Levent Bulut who made his 250th appearance last weekend at hooker.
The rest of the pack is unchanged, as are the half-backs, wingers and full-back.
In the midfield, with skipper Tom Sandercock out with a head knock, Ben Bryant still injured and Cam Fogden retiring, head coach Ryan Westren has dropped himself with Brandon Rowley and Morgan Woods starting at 12 and 13 respectively.
With a lack of backs around, Westren has bolstered his back-row options as Finn Stiles joins Bulut and Alex Bartlett.
It promises to be a thrilling afternoon with every bonus-point crucial.
The seconds have enjoyed a fine run of form to climb up to seventh in Counties Two Cornwall and head to Newquay Hornets looking to do the double.
There are a number of changes with prop Harvey Basford and lock Ben Greene in for Olly Martin and Jack Lankston respectively, while Chris Hall and regular prop Tom Stevens pack down at flanker and No.8.
On the backs front a whole host of players are back and come in, including Mark Knight, Freddie Ward, Mike Reddan, Kuda Chisango and Cody Smith.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Morgan Woods, Brandon Rowley (capt), Ollie Bebbington; George Hillson, Dan Pearce; Oli Martin, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Alex Bartlett, Finn Stiles.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES: Freddie Ward; Kuda Chisango, Mike Reddan, Cody Smith, Harvey Fry; Ollie Tomkies, Mark Knight; Harvey Basford, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (capt); Tom Walton, Ben Greene; Chris Hall, Tyler Westlake, Tom Stevens. Replacements: Tom Hargreaves, Ollie Mason.
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