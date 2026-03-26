Saturday, March 28 - Football
National League (3pm): Brackley Tn v Tamworth, Braintree Tn v Carlisle Utd, Eastleigh v Forest Green Rov, Gateshead v Yeovil Tn, Halifax Tn v Scunthorpe Utd, Morecambe v Aldershot Tn, Solihull Moors v Altrincham, Sutton Utd v Rochdale, Truro City v Boreham Wood, York City v Woking.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bideford v Willand Rov, Bishops Cleeve v Mousehole, Bristol Manor Farm v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Brixham v Westbury Utd, Falmouth Tn v Larkhall Ath, Frome Tn v Didcot Tn, Malvern Tn v Exmouth Tn, Melksham Tn v Bashley, Portishead Tn v Shaftesbury, Swindon Supermarine v Hartpury, Winchester City v Tavistock.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Shepton Mallet, Brislington v Torpoint Ath, Buckland Ath v Oldland Abbotonians, Helston Ath v Bradford Tn, Ivybridge Tn v Paulton Rov, Sidmouth Tn v Newquay, Street v St Blazey, Wellington v Saltash Utd.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Dobwalls v Millbrook, Holsworthy v Callington Tn, Liskeard Ath v Penzance, St Day v Falmouth Tn, Wadebridge Tn v Wendron Utd.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Callington Tn v Altarnun, Foxhole Stars v Gunnislake, Looe Tn v Kilkhampton, Polperro v Millbrook, St Austell v Torpoint Ath, St Blazey v Bodmin Tn, St Mawgan v North Petherwin.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Hayle, Pendeen Rov v Porthleven, Redruth Utd v Illogan RBL, St Ives Tn v Mullion, St Just v Wendron Utd.
Division One East (2.30pm): Lifton v St Stephen, Newquay v St Teath, St Breward v Saltash Utd, St Dominick v Liskeard Ath, St Newlyn East v Pensilva.
Division One West (2.30pm): Camborne SoM v Mawnan, Falmouth Utd v Dropship, Newlyn Non-Ath v Holman SC, Penzance v Illogan RBL, Probus v Wendron Utd, Troon v RNAS Culdrose, West Cornwall v Hayle.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Calstock v Mevagissey, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Lostwithiel, Gorran v Roche, St Dennis v Biscovey, Tregony v Bude Tn, Week St Mary v Lanreath.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Frogpool & Cusgarne v Lizard Argyle, Goonhavern Ath v Falmouth DC, Lanner v Pendeen Rov, Perranwell v St Buryan, St Agnes v St Ives Mariners.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Boscastle v Padstow Utd, Kilkhampton v Newquay, North Petherwin v Delabole Utd, St Teath v Indian Queens.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Constantine, Holman SC v Perranporth, Mawgan v Probus, Penryn Ath v Stithians, RNAS Culdrose v Dropship, St Keverne v Mullion.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Blazey, Lostwithiel v St Minver, St Neot v St Columb Major.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Falmouth Ath v Helston Ath OB, Lizard Argyle v Dropship, Tremough v St Day, Wendron Utd v Newlyn Non-Ath.
Sunday, March 29 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): Bishops Lydeard v Pucklechurch Sports, Saltash Utd v Forest Green Rov.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Bodmin v Kilkhampton, Sticker v St Dennis.
Division One (2.30pm): Lanner v Callington Tn.
Division Two (2pm): Charlestown v Biscovey, Falmouth v Porthleven, Launceston v St Buryan.
Saturday, March 28 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Richmond, Caldy v Ealing Trailfinders, Cambridge v Bedford Blues, Cornish Pirates v Worcester, London Scottish v Coventry.
Regional One South West: Brixham v St Austell, Chew Valley v Royal Wootton Bassett, Devonport Services v Marlborough, Exmouth v Launceston, Lydney v Sidmouth, Topsham v Matson.
Regional Two South West: Crediton v Cullompton, North Petherton v Winscombe, Ivybridge v Wellington, Okehampton v Wadebridge Camels, Teignmouth v Penzance-Newlyn, Tiverton v Weston-super-Mare.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Torquay, Newton Abbot v Paignton, Penryn v Truro, Saltash v Redruth, St Ives v Barnstaple, Wiveliscombe v Plymstock Oaks.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Perranporth, Falmouth v Camborne, Newquay Hornets v Launceston, St Austell v Liskeard-Looe, St Just v Helston, Wadebridge Camels v Bodmin.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Saltash.
Sunday, March 29 - Rugby
Championship: Nottingham v Chinnor.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cheltenham Tigers v Guildford Gazelles, Havant v Reading Abbey, Launceston v Ivybridge, Newbury v Cullompton.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Avonmouth v Hornets, Dings Crusaders v Penryn, Winscombe v Crediton, Yeovil v Okehampton.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Cullompton v Bude, Devonport Services v Exeter Saracens, Helston v Truro, Paignton v Bideford, Topsham Tempest v Newton Abbot.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Kinsbridge v Plymouth Argaum, St Austell v Saltash.
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