COUNTIES ONE WESTERN WEST
Barnstaple Seconds 29 Saltash 17
THE Ashes will have to make up seven points to third bottom Plymstock Oaks to avoid relegation after a slow start cost them dear at Barnstaple Seconds.
Saltash struggled early on and found themselves 14 points down inside ten minutes, the first try coming in the right-hand corner after just two minutes.
Barnstaple looked dangerous each time they came onto the attack and following a good movement again crossed for another try with the extra points being added after nine minutes.
Saltash gradually came back into the game and were rewarded with a penalty from scrum-half Jack Pritchard six minutes later.
They continued to press and test the home side and Fin Jones – with the support of his forwards – stormed through to score under the crossbar for a converted try on the half-hour.
The game swung back towards Barnstaple five minutes later following good handing and inter-passing, with a converted try down the left to extend their lead (21-10).
The Ashes worked hard to contain Barnstaple who then kicked ahead just before the interval and got their bonus-point try to finish with a comfortable lead.
The second period was much more even with neither side able to add to their score and it was not until the 71st minute that the lively Jones, who had an outstanding game, finished a good Ashes move.
Saltash were playing much better and were pressing for more points to possibly snatch a win, but were thwarted in the last minute with a drop goal by the Barnstaple fly-half.
Saltash travelled to North Devon with an understrength side and slowly came back to give a creditable performance, with Lewis Woolaway in the forwards and centre Todd Crofts leading the recovery.
SALTASH: Cruickshanks; Stone, G Eatwell, Crofts, Moriarty (capt); Dover, Pritchard; Nance, F Jones, R Simmons; Woolaway, Sutton; C Knight, P Eatwell, Hillman. Replacements: B Simmons, Marshall, T Knight.
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