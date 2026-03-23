CAMBORNE head coach Tom Kessell was full of praise for his side as they edged ever closer to promotion out of National League Two West with a 54-24 victory against Barnstaple at Pottingdon Road.
With just three league games remaining, the Cornish club are ten points clear of next best Luctonians, who themselves secured victory against Redruth.
For Kessell, however, it was the perfect response to the previous week, when they lost their proud home record to Taunton Titans.
“I was massively impressed with the boys and the performance,” said Kessell. “It’s put us back on track [after Taunton]. Coming to Barnstaple, it’s always a hard place to come, but the boys put in an awesome performance and it’s always nice to play some running rugby in the sun.
Leading the charge for the Cherry & Whites was winger Alex Ducker who, on his 150th appearance for the club, claimed four of their tries.
The visitors made a dream start with an excellent handling move involving Kyle Moyle and Robin Wedlake enabling Ducker to run around under the posts to dot down for the opening try converted by Moyle.
Barnstaple hit back with an unconverted score from Bertie Stretch, before the Cornishmen powered clear midway through the half. First forward pressure ended with prop Jack Andrew plunging over before Sam Matavesi’s charge down field allowed Moyle to slide through an astute kick for winger Wedlake to run onto and touchdown. Moyle added both conversions for 21-5.
Determined Camborne defence kept their line intact before the bonus point was duly bagged when Ben Priddey showed his strength to score his 37th try of the season.
Trailing 26-5 at the break, matters soon got worse for Barnstaple as early in the second period fly-half Josh Matavesi’s astute long pass gave left wing Ducker the opportunity to romp over for another converted score.
On 51 minutes, hooker Priddey went close before feeding No.8 Herbie Stupple who barged over for his first try for the club.
To their credit, the home side would not lie down and they duly reduced the deficit with a brace of converted scores from Bryn Jago and Ben Parsons.
Camborne, however, finished strongly as replacement Dan Roderick and Moyle combined to create space for Ducker to weave his way 50 metres down the touchline to complete his hat-trick.
Four minutes later, Ducker, saving the best until last, was freed by scrum-half Roderick’s pass to fly clear on a 70-metre run and although tap tackled, regained his feet to dive in at the corner flag. Moyle converted with a majestic kick.
Barnstaple bagged a try bonus through Cameron Johnson, but it was the visitors who were celebrating come the final whistle.
Kessell praised his side’s showing, but did give special mention to Ducker, adding: “He was hungry and got on the end of a few things. Having not played against Hornets up there, I think that gave him a bit more of a hunger to get back into the fold.
“I thought it was an outstanding performance, to score four tries on your 150th appearance, he’s never going to forget that.”
CAMBORNE: Kyle Moyle; Robin Wedlake, Will Hennessy, Connor Gilbert, Alex Ducker, Josh Matavesi, CJ Boyce; Jack Andrew, Ben Priddey, Sam Rodman; Jamie Prisk, Adam Hughes; Jago Sheppard, Sam Matavesi (capt), Herbie Stupple. Replacements: Archie Rolls, Shaun Buzza, Jordan Nicholls, Dan Roderick, Harry Larkins.
Tries: Ducker (4), Andrew, Wedlake, Priddey, Stupple; Convs: Moyle (7)
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