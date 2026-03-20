TRURO City have announce the signings of Tom Dean and Kieran Wilson from SkyBet League One side Exeter City.
Both players have joined the Tinners on loan until the end of the 2025/26 Enterprise National League season, subject to league approval.
Tom will join his elder brother Will at the TCS with both siblings following a similar path through the Grecians’ ranks.
Twenty-year-old Tom became a trainee at Exeter four years ago and made his first team debut in the EFL Trophy against Arsenal under-21s in October 2023, before inking a first professional contract at St James Park the following summer.
He was a regular during the Grecians’ 24-25 pre-season games and on the eve of last term commencing, joined Plymouth Parkway on loan.
Remaining at Bolitho Park until April, Tom returned to Exeter and was immediately thrust into the first team fray, making his EFL debut as a substitute on Easter Monday against Crawley Town.
And on the same day brother Will helped lead Truro into the National League with a 5-2 win over St Albans City, Tom was making his first senior start for Exeter against Huddersfield Town.
So far this term, he has made six senior appearances for Exeter and three for their under-21 side.
Meanwhile, Wilson’s temporary switch across the Tamar comes after his loan with National League South runners-up Torquay United was cut short.
The Scottish forward, 18, joined the Gulls in November and he scored on his debut in a 2-0 win over Chelmsford City.
He notched three times for the Gulls, making a total 17 appearances for the Plainmoor side, who are now managed by former AFC Totton chief Jimmy Ball.
Prior to his move to the English Riviera, Wilson had made nine appearances for Exeter, all off the bench this term in League 1.
The teenager first linked up with Exeter in 2023 and like Tom Dean, made his first team bow in the EFL Trophy whilst a scholar.
He signed professionally for the Grecians in the summer of 2025 and had previously been on the books of Livingston and Airdrie before moving south of the border.
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