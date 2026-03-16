Enterprise National League
Truro City 0 Hartlepool United 1
CHARLIE Caton’s goal three minutes into the second-half saw Hartlepool United run out 1-0 winners at Truro City.
The Welsh forward, on loan from Sky Bet League Two side Accrington Stanley, turned a rebound past a despairing Aidan Stone, who had stood strong to keep out the 23-year-old’s initial effort.
A game-ending injury in the build-up to the goal, sustained by George Cooper, added salt to the wounds of a City side who had lost Dominic Johnson-Fisher to a knock on the stroke of half-time.
The relegation-threatened Tinners were largely restricted to half-chances only against their play-off chasing opposition, with their best opening seeing a swivelling Luke Jephcott denied by Nick Hayes.
The former Plymouth Argyle and Newport County striker was one of two changes among City’s ranks, with he and Jack Stretton named in the top end at the expense of Tyler Harvey and Harry Charsley.
With games dwindling, Saturday’s clash between teams at the opposite end of the country - as well as the National League table - represented an opportunity to build momentum ahead of the final push.
A total of almost 2,000 spectators - with a creditable 227 making the long trip from County Durham - were treated to nearly as many seasons as they were chances during what was a competitive first-half in mid-Cornwall.
The sun shone over some early forays forward for the hosts, who threatened mainly through the pace and invention of Johnson-Fisher. The Pools struggled to deal with him, committing three cynical fouls in quick succession - the last of which came inside the box but didn’t prompt a penalty.
It might have been Mother’s Day weekend but referee Daniel Baines opted to keep his cards close to his chest, choosing only to book Cameron John when a couple of his teammates perhaps should have followed.
In fairness to the visitors, the Tinners walked their own disciplinary tightrope, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jephcott shown yellow cards before the half was out, as the radiant rays were replaced by sideways rain.
The conditions caught out Truro’s danger man, Johnson-Fisher, who appeared to slip on the turf and suffer a muscular injury that led to him being helped from the field.
He had been involved in the best of City’s play up to that point, which had seen Caleb Roberts and George Cooper have efforts blocked, as well as a Jephcott strike that had spun wide. The chance of the half fell to the opposition however, for whom Alex Reid conspired to miss from a matter of yards with the goal gaping.
Johnson-Fisher, as expected, didn’t reappear for the second stanza, replaced by Saikou Janneh. Within minutes of the restart, the telling blow was struck though, as Caton capitalised on a slip from the stricken Cooper to beat Stone at the second attempt.
Tinners boss John Askey, absent from the dugout after serving the second match of a two-game touchline ban, watched on as his City charges worked hard for an equaliser that ultimately didn’t materialise.
Freddie Issaka took on the baton left by Johnson-Fisher and forced the Pools back, before picking out Jephcott in a crowded 18-yard-box. He turned neatly and got a shot away that was sent straight at a relived Hayes who, despite Truro’s best efforts, had little in the way of further action.
Harrison, Janneh and Rekeil Pyke were unlucky not to test him late on with efforts that each went narrowly wide of the mark. During six minutes of added time, Harrison was thrown forward in an attempt to secure a late point and almost did so when rising highest at the back post before heading into the advertising boards.
Janneh soon took receipt of a long ball, burst into the box and shot into the side netting before fellow substitute Pyke broke free of his marker only to drive over the bar with the final chance of the encounter.
The gap to safety remains at 11 points at time of writing with now only nine games to play, the next of which comes on Tuesday when Scunthorpe United visit the TCS for a 7.45 pm kick-off.
Tinners: Stone, Riley-Lowe (capt), Dean, Harrison, Johnson-Fisher (Janneh, 46), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Bell, 73), Jephcott, Roberts (Charsley, 74), Issaka (Pyke, 86), Stretton, Cooper (Kinsey, 51); Subs Not Used: Lavercombe, Law
Hartlepool United: Hayes, Benn, John, Kouogan, Sheron (capt), Hunter, Miley, Reid (Campbell, 78), Daly, Caton (Folarin, 84), Sinclair (Oliver, 84); Subs Not Used: Smith, Ferguson, Walker, Okike
Referee: Daniel Baines
Attendance: 1,971 (227 away)
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