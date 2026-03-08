ENTERPRISE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Altrincham Town 2 Truro City 0
A PAIR of reliant Robins hit the mark as Altrincham fielded an early Truro City onslaught to win 2-0 at Moss Lane on Saturday afternoon.
The game could have been well and truly over by the time Declan Howe put the hosts ahead after 27 minutes, with the hosts indebted to an inspired goalkeeping performance put in by young Luke Hutchinson.
To the relief of the home crowd, Howe flew in with the Robins’ opener, before teammate Liam Humbles capitalised on a mix-up at the back to double their lead and complete the win three minutes before the break.
Truro’s starting XI showed three changes from the side that held play-off chasing Southend United to a 1-1 draw under the Tuesday night lights at Roots Hall. Midfielder Harry Kite made way for his namesake, Harry Charsley, while in attack Issaka and the returning Harvey took the places of Saikou Janneh and City’s goalscorer in Essex, Rekeil Pyke.
Knowing the task ahead of them, the bottom-placed Tinners raced out of the blocks, with Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain's throw falling nicely for Will Dean who saw a shot charged down. Back they came though, with Freddie Issaka working his magic before unleashing a drive from outside the box that cannoned off the woodwork.
Space then opened up for Caleb Roberts, who accepted the invitation to shoot and duly stung the palms of overworked home incumbent Hutchinson. He was called upon again almost immediately, as Harvey played in a hungry Issaka, who forced the stopper into another excellent save.
Harvey tried his own luck in the next wave of visiting pressure, scuffing the ball wide of the mark after capitalising on a defensive calamity, before heading into the gloves of Hutchinson after rising highest to meet Dean’s free-kick.
Issaka was also denied, thrice in quick succession, during a remarkable period of play that ultimately bore no fruit and allowed the Robins to take advantage, with Howe and Humbles scoring either side of Aidan Stone tipping a Kahrel Reddin strike over his crossbar.
Stunned, Issaka looked to make something happen for Truro, turning stylishly and nutmegging his marker before firing in a low shot that was kept out by a strong hand from Hutchinson, leaving City to head into the break wondering how they weren’t ahead.
The chances kept coming at regular intervals after the break, but still Hutchinson remained strong. George Cooper got his head to the ball but couldn't make good enough contact to test the custodian, who soon kept out a low strike sent in by Dominic Johnson-Fisher.
With manager John Askey in the stands, serving the first of two matches away from the dugout following his red card in the recent defeat against Boreham Wood, his assistant Stewart Yetton went for broke with Luke Jephcott, Pyke and Janneh all sent on, but to no avail.
Other results, including an incredible 5-0 win for Morecambe at Sutton United and a 2-1 triumph for Gateshead at Solihull Moors, leave the Tinners seven points adrift at the bottom and still 11 from safety ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Hartlepool United (3pm).
TRURO CITY: Stone; Riley-Lowe (capt) (Law, 54), Dean, Harrison, Harvey (Pyke, 72), Johnson-Fisher (Janneh, 82), Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberts, Issaka (Bell, 82), Charsley, Cooper (Jephcott, 81); Subs not used: Lavercombe, Kinsey.
Attendance: 2,148 (132 away).
