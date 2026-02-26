TRURO City were denied a precious point in their fight against relegation from the National League as a stoppage-time header from Aaron Pierre condemned them to a 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh.
The Tinners arrived in Hampshire determined to arrest a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions. Caleb Roberts came closest for them during a competitive first half, forcing goalkeeper Nick Townsend into a strong save before seeing another well‑struck effort blocked.
The breakthrough eventually came midway through the second stanza, with Inih Effiong finishing off a swift counterattack just as City appeared to be taking control of the tie. The Tinners dusted themselves down and looked to have salvaged a draw when Luke Jephcott pounced on a teasing corner from Connor Riley‑Lowe to deservedly equalise with seven to go.
However, the Tinners’ hard work was undone deep into stoppage time, when Pierre rose highest to head home from a set piece and snatch victory for the Spitfires at the death - leaving John Askey’s men 11 points from safety with 13 matches to play.
Both sides were looking for a timely boost after disappointing weekends. The team sheet showed four changes for Truro, who had slipped to the bottom of the standings after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to previously basement dwelling Gateshead.
A statement of intent from Tinners manager Askey was headlined by starts for Plymouth Argyle loanees Freddie Issaka and Roberts, who were restored to the starting XI alongside Lirak Hasani and, making his full National League bow for the club, George Cooper.
Zac Bell, Ryan Law and Harry Kite reverted to places on the bench, alongside attacking options in Dominic Johnson-Fisher, Jack Stretton and Jephcott. Rekeil Pyke, meanwhile, missed out altogether.
Eastleigh also found themselves embroiled in the relegation battle but held their heads narrowly above water going into Tuesday’s clash under the lights. That was despite a 4-0 loss at fellow strugglers Morecambe last time out, a result that ultimately cost manager Scott Bartlett his job.
Richard Hill started with defender Archie Harris in what was his first outing as interim boss of the Spitfires and the ex-Tinners defender was under pressure from the off, as his former side were the ones to settle quickest and immediately force Eastleigh onto the back foot.
Christian Oxlade‑Chamberlain’s trademark long throw caused an early headache for the hosts and resulted in a first corner of the evening after only three minutes. Skipper Riley‑Lowe asked questions of home custodian Townsend, who nervously turned his first delivery behind before gathering the next at the second attempt.
Issaka then showed a good turn of pace down the left channel before the space in front of him eventually narrowed. On the opposite flank, teammate Hasani lay prone on the turf with his night’s work cut short by a knock that resulted in Jephcott being introduced in his place with 11 on the clock.
City refused to let the enforced change disrupt their flow and soon carved out the best opportunity of the opening half. A headed clearance dropped kindly for Roberts on the edge of the area from where the 20-year-old struck the ball cleanly and forced Townsend into a two-handed save.
The Spitfires revved into action from this point and enjoyed their first few forays forward. Shaun Donnellan and Cooper combined well to snuff out a free-kick and a cross that followed, before Effiong fired into the side netting. With so much at stake, tempers simmered somewhat as the half wore on. Riley‑Lowe felt the force of a late challenge from Aaron Blair that, somewhat surprisingly, went unpunished, while Donnellan had his name taken following a coming together with Temi Eweka.
There were further chances apiece before the half-time bovril started flowing. Will Dean read a dangerous situation superbly and threw himself in front of a shot, allowing Oxlade‑Chamberlain to sweep up the loose ball. Aidan Stone was called into action as well, getting behind Eweka’s effort - one that would not have counted in any case owing to the assistant’s raised flag.
Back came City, who were awarded a free-kick in a central position deep into added time. Dean floated an inviting delivery into the area that was again headed only to Roberts. He met the loose ball with a fierce effort that was blocked amongst a gaggle of bodies in the box. The Spitfires attempted to break but their route to goal was shut not once, but twice, by an imperious Donnellan as the half drew to a close.
City emerged for the second half with fighting. Issaka danced his way to the edge of the area before shaping to pull the trigger, only for a defender clad in blue to nick the ball away at the pivotal moment. The danger wasn’t fully cleared and when the ball came back in, Tyler Harvey guided a header over the bar.
The Spitfires responded with a spell of their own, forcing the reliable partnership of Donnellan and Cooper into further action. At the other end of the park, the Tinners continued to probe whenever the opportunity arose. Roberts found himself on the front foot again, driving towards the box only to be denied by an inch‑perfect sliding challenge from Lloyd Humphries, who was on a yellow card.
Minutes later, substitute Johnson‑Fisher made an instant impression, collecting the ball out wide and feeding Harry Charsley, whose cute effort skipped narrowly past the post. Stone then turned provider, his searching long ball picking out Johnson‑Fisher down the left channel. The forward delivered an inviting cross which flashed into one side of the area and out the other, agonisingly out of Jephcott’s reach at the far post. Oxlade‑Chamberlain followed suit with another delivery, one taken off Harvey’s head by a piece of excellent defending.
The game appeared to only be going one way but Eastleigh had other ideas and dealt a blow on 73 minutes. Having committed bodies forward, City were hit on the break, with Blair putting the ball on a plat for Effiong to nudge the hosts in front against the run of play.
The Tinners paid going behind no mind however, and found an equaliser inside the final ten minutes. Riley‑Lowe’s corner dipped into the heart of the six‑yard box, where Jephcott popped up with a poacher’s finish to restore parity and spark celebrations amongst the nearly 100-strong travelling Truro support.
City pushed on in search of a crucial late winner. Successive corners in the dying embers kept Eastleigh penned in, one of which found Dean, whose glancing header flicked off a defender and behind.
Cruelly though, it was the hosts who would have the final say. Deep into stoppage time, Pierre met a corner to restore Eastleigh’s advantage and leave City with no time to respond. As a result, look up six-pointers in the dictionary, and you may just find this coming Saturday's visit of 21st place Braintree Town to The TCS.
Match Facts:
Tinners: Stone, Riley-Lowe, Dean, Harvey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hasani (Jephcott, 11), Roberts (Stretton, 77), Issaka (Johnson-Fisher, 66), Donnellan, Charsley, Cooper; Subs not used: Lavercombe, Bell, Law, Kite.
Eastleigh: Townsend, Vokins, Humphries, Eweka, Blair, Pierre, Lundstram, Waruih (Evans, 70), Effiong (Tabor, 83), Cousins, Harris; Subs not used: McNamara, Waite, Pearson, Giles, Stone.
Referee: Aaron Farmer
Attendance: 2,057 (87 away)
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.