BOSS John Askey says his Truro City side’s failure to take early chances was the root cause for a frustrating 2-0 reverse at Altrincham on Saturday.
The Tinners raced from the traps and had close to double figure attempts on goal during the opening exchanges, with the woodwork hit twice and home custodian Luke Hutchinson, who walked away with the sponsors’ champagne, making fine saves also.
But the ruthless nature of the National League was laid bare for City when the Robins netted twice before the break through Dec Howe and Liam Humbles - the hosts’ only efforts of note in the first half.
After the break, City toiled to find a way back into the game and despite having the lion’s share of possession, couldn’t find a way past Hutchinson.
“In the first 15 to 20 minutes we had so many chances and hit the post twice,”Askey, who watched from the stands due to a touchline ban, said at full-time. “If you don’t take your chances it can come to bite you and that was very much the case today.
“It was frustrating because you couldn’t have asked for a better start because of the way we were playing. That said, when we did lose the ball I felt we were a little too open, but that isn’t where the goals came from.
“The game today does sum up our season because of the chances we have missed. If you don’t take them, even the half chances, then you don’t win games.”
This latest loss leaves City staring down the barrel of relegation as Askey’s charges are bottom of the pile and seven points adrift of 23rd placed Gateshead. With 10 games left, Truro are 11 behind Brackley Town, who are directly above the drop zone.
