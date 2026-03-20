Saturday, March 21 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Altrincham v Southend Utd, Boreham Wood v Gateshead, Braintree Tn v Scunthorpe Utd, Carlisle Utd v Boston Utd, Forest Green Rov v Wealdstone, Hartlepool Utd v Eastleigh, Rochdale v Tamworth, Solihull Moors v Halifax Tn (5.30pm), Sutton Utd v Truro City, Woking v Aldershot Tn (12.30pm), Yeovil Tn v Morecambe, York City v Brackley Tn.
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bashley v Bideford, Didcot Tn v Bristol Manor Farm, Exmouth Tn v Melksham Tn, Hartpury v Falmouth Tn, Larkhall Ath v Brixham, Mousehole v Frome Tn, Shaftesbury v Malvern Tn, Sporting Club Inkberrow v Winchester City, Tavistock v Bishops Cleeve, Westbury Ytd v Portishead Tn, Willand Rov v Swindon Supermarine.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Buckland Ath v Brislington, Helston Ath v Paulton Rov, Ivybridge Tn v Oldland Abbotonians, Newquay v Barnstaple Tn, Saltash Utd v Clevedon Tn, St Blazey v Sidmouth Tn, Street v Torpoint Ath, Wellington v Bridgwater Utd.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Elburton Villa v Liskeard Ath, Launceston v Holsworthy, Penzance v Dobwalls, Wadebridge Tn v St Day, Wendron Utd v Sticker.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v Millbrook, Foxhole Stars v St Blazey, Gunnislake v St Mawgan, Polperro v Kilkhampton, St Austell v North Petherwin, Sticker v Callington Tn, Torpoint Ath v Looe Tn.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Ludgvan v Pendeen Rov, Mullion v Hayle, Penryn Ath v Illogan RBL, Perranwell v St Day, Redruth Utd v Porthleven, Wendron Utd v St Agnes.
Division One East (2.30pm): Dobwalls v Pensilva, St Dominick v Launceston, St Stephen v St Newlyn East, St Teath v Lifton.
Division One West (2.30pm, unless stated): Illogan RBL v West Cornwall, Newlyn Non-Ath v RNAS Culdrose, Porthleven v Penzance, Probus v Holman SC, Troon v Mawnan.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Biscovey v Week St Mary, Calstock v Lanreath, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v Roche, Lostwithiel v Bude Tn, Mevagissey v Gorran.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Goonhavern Ath v St Buryan, Lanner v Frogpool & Cusgarne, Lizard Argyle v St Ives Mariners, Mawnan v Pendeen Rov, St Just v Falmouth DC.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Delabole Utd v Indian Queens, Kilkhampton v Launceston, Looe Tn v St Teath, North Petherwin v St Merryn, Padstow Utd v Newquay.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v Mawgan, Chacewater v RNAS Culdrose, Dropship v Constantine, Holman SC v Troon, Perranporth v Penryn Ath.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Lifton v St Minver, St Cleer v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, St Neot v Bodmin Dragons.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Madron v Tremough, St Day v Ludgvan, Wendron Utd v Falmouth Ath.
Sunday, March 22 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League (2pm): AEK Boco v Gloucester City, Bishops Lydeard v Sherborne Tn, Saltash Utd v Pucklechurch Sports, Torquay Utd v Forest Green Rov.
Cornwall’s Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm, unless stated): Kilkhampton v Sticker, Newquay v St Agnes, St Dennis v Redruth Utd (2.30pm).
Division One (2pm, unless stated): Ludgvan v FXSU, Padstow Utd v Wendron Utd, Redruth Utd v Lanner, St Agnes v Callington Tn (2.30pm).
Division Two (2.30pm, unless stated): Biscovey v Launceston, Charlestown v St Buryan (2pm), Dropship v Troon.
Saturday, March 21 - Rugby
Championship: Bedford Blues v Nottingham, Chinnor v Caldy, Coventry v Doncaster, Ealing Trailfinders, Richmond v Cornish Pirates, Worcester v Cambridge.
National League Two West: Barnstaple v Camborne, Cinderford v Loughborough Students, Exeter Uni v Old Redcliffians, Hinckley v Chester, Hornets v Syston, Luctonians v Redruth, Taunton Titans v Lymm.
Regional One South West: Launceston v Devonport Services, Marlborough v Lydney, Royal Wootton Bassett v Brixham, Sidmouth v Chew Valley, St Austell v Matson, Topsham v Exmouth.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton v Tiverton, Penzance-Newlyn v Crediton, Wadebridge Camels v Ivybridge, Wellington v North Petherton, Weston-super-Mare v Okehampton, Winscombe v Teignmouth.
Counties One Western West: Barnstaple v Saltash, Paignton v Wiveliscombe, Redruth v Penryn, Plymstock Oaks v Kingsbridge, Torquay v St Ives, Truro v Newton Abbot.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bodmin v Bude, Camborne v Liskeard-Looe, Helston v Falmouth, Launceston v St Just, Perranporth v Newquay Hornets.
Counties Three Cornwall: Saltash v St Agnes.
Sunday, March 22 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Cullompton v Havant, Ivybridge v Newbury, Oxford Harlequins v Launceston.
Women’s NC One South West (West): Hornetws v Yeovil, Okehampton v Winscombe, Penryn v Avonmouth.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bideford v Devonport Services, Bude v Paignton, Cullompton v Truro, Newton Abbot v Exeter Saracens, Topsham Tempest v Helston.
Women’s NC Three South West (West): Camborne v Falmouth, Saltash v Plymouth Argaum, St Austell v Kingsbridge.
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