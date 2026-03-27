Parsons and St Austell head to Astley Park with nothing to lose in some ways considering their start to the season which saw them win just one of their first four games, while they are also eight points behind the South Devon outfit. It means even if the Saints win this weekend, they will also need to see off relegation-threatened Chew Valley in their final game on April 11, which at the same time they will need Brixham to lose at Matson.