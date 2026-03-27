ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons admits there’s a real ‘sense of excitement around the place’ as his side prepare for tomorrow’s must-win clash at Brixham in Regional One South West.
The newly-introduced play-off system has meant plenty of interest in the division throughout, especially with the Cornishmen looking to overtake this weekend’s opponents and set up a knockout clash with Topsham, who themselves have guaranteed second by virtue of relegated Matson conceding this weekend’s clash.
Parsons and St Austell head to Astley Park with nothing to lose in some ways considering their start to the season which saw them win just one of their first four games, while they are also eight points behind the South Devon outfit. It means even if the Saints win this weekend, they will also need to see off relegation-threatened Chew Valley in their final game on April 11, which at the same time they will need Brixham to lose at Matson.
However, last weekend’s win over Matson has given them a chance and keeps interest high for the next couple of games.
Parsons said: “Matson was, as always, a very physical battle and one with plenty of edge, so to come through that unscathed and with all five points was very pleasing.
“We knew we needed to get the job done to set up what is easily the biggest game in the club’s recent history against Brixham this Saturday.
“There is a sense of real excitement around the place running through not only the players, but the coaching staff and fans aswell.
“After the start we had to the season it is credit to everyone involved to even be in contention with two games to go. We have had a good week’s training and I have emphasised to the players the fact that every one of them deserves this opportunity.
“We know Brixham are in the driving seat in terms of heading for the play-offs, but the lads know and believe they deserve this chance to go up there and have a real crack, and I’m sure they will all embrace the game and the challenge that Brixham will lay down. Anything can happen in sport and quite often does, so we have to be there ready and waiting to take our chance.”
On the team news front, Parsons has to do without influential No.8 Kyle Marriott due to a personal matter, while prop Matt Boothby remains out due to a rib injury as are fellow front-row absentees Peter Rowe and Charlie Nicholson.
There is one change to the starting XV as Plymouth Albion loanee Ben Saunders comes in at full-back, which means Archie Bees replaces Dan Navas on the wing.
Amongst the replacements alongside Navas are Cornwall Under-20s prop Riley Raikes and back-rower Peter Fletcher.
ST AUSTELL: Ben Saunders; Archie Bees, Matt Shepherd, Jamie Stanlake, Max Bullen; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Hugh Noott, Peter Harris, Scott Pearce; Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (capt); Hector Bright, Cam Taylor, Adam Powell. Replacements: Riley Raikes, Peter Fletcher, Dan Navas.
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