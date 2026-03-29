SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST
Liskeard Athletic 1 Penzance 1
LISKEARD’S perfect home record of 11 victories was ended on Saturday when an in-form Penzance side earned a share of the spoils at a windy Lux Park.
Matt Andrew’s headed goal in the 32nd minute looked to be enough for the Blues to chalk up win number 12, but Jacob Trudgeon equalised direct from a corner with 10 minutes to go.
And the visitors, who have reached two cup finals this season as well as chasing a third place finish in the league, almost snatched victory late on when Ben Palmer’s header was cleared off the line.
For promotion-chasing Liskeard the draw was a disappointment, but in reality it was a valuable point in the quest to clinch a title they will secure with six points from four games.
Having not lost at home in 29 matches since April 2024, the Blues didn’t quite hit the heights of recent weeks, but still looked for a winning goal as they moved another point clear of nearest challengers Elburton Villa who lost 4-1 to Camelford on Friday night.
On an afternoon when a swirling, cold, strong wind made life difficult for the players, Penzance started brightly and it took Liskeard half an hour to register a shot.
But fantastic work from George Newton to win a corner from nothing led to the opening goal after 32 minutes. Max Gilbert’s excellent corner was headed home by Andrew, who keeps coming up with important goals.
Penzance huffed and puffed but were unable to really trouble Liskeard keeper Luke Gwillam before half-time, and it was the Blues who came closest in the opening 15 minutes of the second half with a Gilbert shot just clearing the bar.
But the visitors were revived in the 70th minute when Ewan Trevains took it upon himself to launch a raid from his own half with a mazy run before shooting from 20 yards, forcing Gwillam to turn the ball around the post.
This led to increased pressure from Penzance, and they levelled 10 minutes from time when an inswinging Trudgeon corner was adjudged to have crossed the line before it was headed clear.
Those of a Liskeard persuasion behind the goal argued that the ball hadn’t crossed the line, but the goal was given.
This set up an end-to-end finale with the match being played out like a cup tie, and it was nice to watch both teams trying to win a match.
Palmer’s header from a corner in the third minute of stoppage-time, which was cleared off the line, was as close as either of them got to bagging the three points.
But it had been an absorbing tussle and yet another match which was a credit to the South West Peninsula League.
LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam; Scott Sanders, Sam Gerken, Harry Jeffery, Josh McCabe (capt- Ben Collins, 62); Matt Andrew, Max Gilbert, James Lorenz, George Newton (Dan Jennings, 71), Sean Thomson, Ryan Richards (Bailey Mabin, 62). Subs not used: Jordan Powell, Matt Outtram.
PENZANCE: Will Trenoweth; Mark Vercesi, Andreas Calleja-Stayne, George Molcher (Olly Butler, 84), Ben Palmer, Tyler Tonkin (capt), Jacob Trudgeon, Charlie Willis (Hayden Waters, 85), Ewan Trevains, Wade Brown (Charlie Young, 40), Silas Sullivan. Subs not used: James Butler, Harry Salmon (gk).
Men-of-the-match: Liskeard Athletic – Harry Jeffery; Penzance – Charlie Willis.
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