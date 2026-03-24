LISKEARD Athletic are facing another big weekend – despite being 15 points clear of rivals Elburton Villa at the top of the table.
That’s the view of joint manager Darren Gilbert, who is taking nothing for granted in the race for promotion to the Western League after beating Villa 1-0 at Haye Road on Saturday.
He said: “Elburton play Camelford on Friday night and we are at home to Penzance on Saturday, both tough games which could go either way.
“So the situation at the top could be different by Saturday night – the gap could have closed or we might be even further ahead.
“After finishing runners-up for the past two seasons we’re taking nothing for granted. It’s not done until it’s mathematically done.
“We’ll be back at it on Saturday because we expect Penzance to be a tough match. They’re flying at the moment – but so are we.”
Reflecting on the crucial 1-0 win at Haye Road courtesy of a James Lorenz goal, Gilbert said: “I thought we were really good again. We got the goal early and if we’d gone in at half-time 2-0 up as we almost did, I think we’d have gone on to win by three or four.
“We had the better of the chances in the game, hitting the woodwork a couple of times, while they huffed and puffed a bit and didn’t really trouble our keeper more than on a couple of occasions.”
Gilbert again praised the defence which has been so outstanding, particularly in recent weeks, and recorded their 15th clean sheet in 23 league games on Saturday.
He said: “The whole back four were outstanding. Jordan (Powell) and Josh (McCabe) both played with injuries but they were both superb and the full backs were just as good.”
Gilbert also had special praise for young striker George Newton, who he described as one of their best performers on the day along with McCabe.
“George has been struggling in the last few weeks but I just had a feeling he would turn up on Saturday – and he did,” said Gilbert.
“He took a lot of knocks but he stood up to it all and he was one of the main reasons we won the match. He was tired by the end, but what a contribution.”
Gilbert also had a word for match winner Lorenz, saying: “He got the all important goal but his overall work rate was fantastic, running back to cover at full back and popping up on the flanks.
“People might look at his scoring record and say he’s not got as many (as in recent seasons) but he’s playing a different kind of role this season and he’s been a real bonus for the team.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.