LISKEARD Athletic will be going all out for victory when they travel to title rivals Elburton Villa on Saturday.
The Blues went 12 points clear at the top of the premier west division at the weekend with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Wendron, while Elburton’s game at Falmouth was washed out.
But joint manager Darren Gilbert says there will be no sitting back when the top two teams clash at Haye Road.
He said: “We won’t be going there to defend, that’s for sure. We’ll be having a go at winning because that’s what we’re all about.
“That’s been our approach all season and we aren’t going to change now.”
The 12-point advantage won’t play much of a part in Liskeard’s thinking either, according to Gilbert.
He said: “We are delighted to be 12 points clear at the top but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t get something on Saturday.”
Of the points advantage, Gilbert said: “We’ve been chasing teams (for the title) in the last two seasons and it does add a bit of pressure because you have midweek games when players have work commitments.
“The games in hand suddenly become ‘must win’ just to try to keep up.”
Liskeard expect to have a near full strength squad for Saturday’s big game. Strikers Ryan Richards and Bailey Mabin were both unavailable for last weekend’s match at Wendron but they are expected to return.
In the corresponding fixture three weeks ago at Lux Park, the Blues won 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Sean Thomson,
LISKEARD’S REMAINING FIXTURES:
March
- Sat 21 Elburton Villa (a)
- Sat 28 Penzance (H)
- Tue 31 Holsworthy (H)
April
- Fri 03 Dobwalls (a)
- Sat 18 St Day (H)
- Fri 24 Callington Town (a)
ELBURTON’S REMAINING FIXTURES:
March
- Sat 21 Liskeard (H)
- Fri 27 Camelford (H)
- Tue 31 Callington Town (H)
April
- Fri 03 Millbrook (a)
- Sat 11 Launceston (a)
- Mon 13 Falmouth Reserves (a)
- Sat 18 Wadebridge (H)
- Tue 21 Bude Town (H)
- Sat 25 Wendron United (a)
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