St Mellion Golf Club latest - March 21
Seniors Section ‘The Fossils’ by Keith Field
AN active week for a few Fossils starting on Tuesday with the first match of the season, away to Trevose.
Although the day remained dry for the majority of the match, fine rain did fall before the stragglers returned home but the predominate feature of the day was the gale force wind.
The wind seemed to get both stronger and colder as the day wore on, and yes, it did make for some ‘irrational’ shots, especially for those wearing blue.
The fairways were in excellent condition but the greens had received hollow tining and dressing with sand, such that someone suggested there was more on the green than in the bunker. Not quite a true reflection but putting was not easy at all.
It soon became obvious that the strong home team did have a distinct advantage with knowledge of a dry course and experience of strong winds.
Trevose took an early advantage of the conditions as the visitors were getting to grips with the challenge, but then the fight back started.
The early starting matches were, in the end, close affairs. But in the other matches, matters were less tight with Trevose continuing to build a winning total of five matches to three. Pick of the visitors were Melvyn Carter and John Clements with their five and four victory.
There were also victories for John Raphael (team captain) and Kevin Smith, as well as for Mike Page and Lawrence Drew.
Although the weather closed in on the late starters it had been a good day, especially with the lack of golf that the Fossils experienced over the winter. Both teams left the course in upbeat fashion looking forward to the return fixture at St Mellion.
Nearest the Pin for both teams on the decidedly tricky third hole, especially with the dual elements of wind and major crossfall, impacted both choice of club and aim point, resulting in wins for Keith Field (St Mellion) and John Meehan (Trevose).
On Wednesday, a good number of Fossils travelled to Bowood to take part in the CSGA Spring Meeting, played over 18 holes on the long parkland course.
The course was soft and any shot that ventured off the fairway inevitably ended up with a generous coating of sticky mud. The greens proved tricky as well and although dry there was a stiff breeze to add to the challenge.
Pete Mehigan and Mike Page took second place after countback with an excellent 37 and were pipped for the top spot by just a point. Page however scored two 2’s including on the 11th hole which also provided him the victory in Nearest the Pin.
Onto Thursday and the delayed Waltz with the course ever improving with the dry and breezy conditions, which did prove testing for many of the players.
The pleasure of playing with the sun on your back took away memories of the dreadful winter and generated visions of summer golf, albeit without the nagging cool breeze.
The results were announced by the vice captain, Colin Marshall, being delegated by captain Paul Osborne.
Most thought it might be due to the sore throat that he has suffered over the last few days, but then it became more than that as it turned out that he was part of the winning team of Osborne, Sophocles and Peter Triggs that had run away with victory with points.
Second place, and some distance behind, were John Raphael, Kevin Smith and Keith Field. Third place went to Bruce Sobey, Peter Williams and the Ghost himself, Keith Abbott.
1 Paul Osborne, Sophocles, Peter Triggs - 74; 2 John Raphael, Kevin Smith and Keith Field - 69; 3 Keith Abbott Bruce Sobey, Peter Williams - 68; 4 Dave Morton, Tony Hurley and Ghost - 68.
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