WH Bond Liskeard and District Snooker League Latest - by Nigel Doble
ST DOMINICK A have retained their WH Bond Premier title after a comfortable 5-0 win over Pelynt A, with Chris Bond chipping in with a 33 break.
Darran Lock improved on the highest break knocking in an excellent 72 break against Calstock's Kevin Rich for Looe Social, along with team-mate Nick Schween who produced a 33 to help the side move back into second place.
Freathy gave back the Runabout Shield to St Neot as they went down 3-2 despite a 27 break coming from James Edmonds for St Neot. Their next match will see them try and hold onto the shield as they face title winners St Dominick A.
St Dominick B have given themselves a slim chance of the runner-ups spot (five points behind) after coming away from Pelynt D with a 4-1 win, whose only winner was Jonny Gascoigne.
Pelynt B’s 3-2 win against Downderry A puts them four points away from the safety zone. They will play Trewidland in their next match who went 2-1 up against Lerryn but lost the last two frames to Roger Hawkens and Will Waters.
Essa Club, who are two points away from winning the Division One title, have secured promotion with a 3-2 win over Menheniot.
Second placed Dobwalls had the same scoreline against Lanreath who are slipping down the table.
St Ive moved into third having whitewashed Downderry B 5-0 with Chris Perring winning two frames, putting them four points behind Dobwalls.
Liskeard Cons are just one match away from keeping the Runabout Shield after sending Luckett packing with a 4-1 win.
St Germans’ short journey to Polbathic B saw the away side being defeated 4-1, with only Julian True winning one of the two frames he played.
Meanwhile, Trevelmond moved up a place after picking up a tight 3-2 win against Polbathic A.
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