St Mellion Early Bird Greensomes - by Mike Rangecroft
AFTER several years without the event taking place, the 2026 revival of the Early Bird Greensomes, as part of St Mellion’s 50th anniversary events, was well attended and even more well received by the 56 players who took part on Sunday, March 15.
A true ‘early bird’ was the 6.15am registration for the 7am shotgun start, with the majority of the field getting round in bright and sunny conditions before more traditional Cornish March weather set in around 10.30am.
The Mens Committee determined that the special event would be free to enter, additionally covering the cost of all prizes. A post-golf breakfast for all competitors was generously paid for and served by David Moon and Crown Golf as a thank you to the membership for their support in the anniversary year.
Secretary Tony Burgess was in charge of registration and scoring, captain Chris Poutney was Master of Ceremonies for prize giving, golf manager David Moon was chef de partie for breakfast, and a very good turnout of juniors and ladies in the field, ensured the event had a feeling of a good representation across the St Mellion golf community being involved on Mothers Day.
With breakfast themed prizes for all, and in some cases, two and three prizes for those who claimed a stake for the prizes of those who couldn’t stay, everyone was able to return home with more than just full bellies for their mornings work.
First place went to the father and junior pairing of Mike and Tate Rangecroft, with 41 points. Tate only started playing golf after joining St Mellion earlier this year and this was his first win in any competition.
Although it seemed that he took more joy in seeing his eldest brother Dylan and mother finish in 19th position, some 11 shots behind him, which almost certainly made for an awkward Mothers Day lunch in the Rangecroft house.
Second place went to the experienced pair of Rob Cunningham and Harry Hayton with Matthew and Cathryn Braithwaite completing the podium, ensuring that the mens, ladies and junior sections all had representatives in the top three.
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