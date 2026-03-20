Cornwall County Pool Association Interleague Conference at Liskeard Sports Club
Looe B 0 St Blazey Ultras 4
By Roger Stephens
Set One
CAPTAIN Lewis Penhaligon, who got the first set away for Looe B, promptly lost to D Roberts.
This was quickly followed by losses for team-mates Gerry Markwell, Colin Penhaligon and Jonny Jones who were defeated to Lee Weldon, Kev Martin and Billy Dormand in that order - a disastrous start for the home team.
Jimmy Stephens, Keith Armitage and Ian Penhaligon pulled a few back when they beat Anton Cullis, Dean Weldon and Pete Bake.
Next up was Colin Bell and Steve Eastley who lost to Ryan Stephens and Chris Brown. The first set finished 6-3 to the visitors.
Set Two
St Blazey got off to another good start in the second set when Dormand and Roberts beat l Penhaligon and Markwell.
C Penhaligon beat Weldon but Blazey then rattled off another brace with Martin and Penrose taking Jones and Stephens. With the score at 4-1, the home team were going downhill fast.
Armitage did his best to stop Blazey’s momentum with a win over Cullis, but it couldn’t stop the juggernaut that was Blazey who carried on in winning mood.
Weldon and Bake proved to good for Ian Penhaligon and Bell. Eastley got one back in the last frame by taking out R Stephens. Another set going to the vistors after a 6-3 triumph.
Set Three
Set three started in much the same vein as the two previous sets. Martin took the first frame for Blazey, then Markwell hit back immediately taking out Dormand.
Unfortunately, things went downhill fast from there for the hosts when Roberts, Weldon, R Stephens, Chris Brown, Cullis, D Weldon and Penrose went on a rampage taking out C Penhaligon, Jones, J Stephens, Armitage, I Penhaligon, Bell and Eastley.
An 8-1 results for Blazey in the third set in what was almost a wipeout by now. Despite the visitors being past the winning post in terms of the match win, the Looe boys were playing for pride.
Set Four
Set four started much the same as the previous three when Lee Weldon and Martin took the first two frames by beating L Penhaligon and Markwell.
C Penhaligon then pulled one back for the hosts beating Dormand in the process. Blazey carried on their merry way with Roberts proving too good for Jones before Bake got the better of J Stephens 4-1 in the final set.
The visitors were cruising to an emphatic victory but Armitage beat R Stephens, only succeeding in slowing down Blazey’s bandwagon a little.
Next Penrose overcame I Penhaligon, but the Looe boys finished with a flourish when Bell and Eastley took out Cullis and Weldon to at least make the fourth set scoreboard look a little decent.
5-4 and the fourth set went to St Blazey, who were in cruise mode for most of that match. A match winning score of 25-11 shows how comfortable the win was.
Credit must go to the beleaguered Looe boys for fighting to the end with the fourth set scoreline showing that effort. Man of the match went to Armitage for his three out of four performance.
Looe will hopefully have better nights after a steep learning curve in this their first season in the interleague.
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