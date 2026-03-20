Cornwall County Pool Association Interleague Premiership at Llanarth Hotel, Wadebridge
North Cornwall 3 East Cornwall 1
By Roger Stephens
In this all premiership clash, North Cornwall played host to East Cornwall in the first match of the 2026 season.
Set One
Tony Parsons kicked off for the hosts with a win over Luke Hewison, while team-mate Ronnie Hawke carried on in the same manner beating East Cornwall’s Ollie Rounsevell.
Easts captain Luke Penhaligon stopped the rot by beating Stef Washer, but Dan Murray got his side back on track beating Darren Hooper.
Brian Phillips and Mark Stephens then put the Easts level by taking out Steve Duckley and Lucas Jarram.
Gus Wilson gave the hosts the lead with a 100 win over Rob Ivey, but Ben Smith and Marc Pacey ensured the visitors took the first set by beating Dave Tilley and Ben Jarram.
After a 5-4 triumph it was a good start to the match for Easts who were aiming hoping to keep that momentum going.
Set Two
North Cornwall came out of the blocks firing on all cylinders when they took the first three frames courtesy of wins for Parsons, Hawke and Washer over Hooper, Hewison and Rounsevell.
Penhaligon tried to stop the avalanche along with Pacey when they beat Mark Richards and Duckley, but North stepped on the gas and ran out winners in the last four frames with Lucas Jarram, Wilson, Tilley and Ben Jarram overcoming Phillips, Stevens, Ivey and Smith in that order. A 7-2 results for the hosts in set two.
Set Three
Although Penhaligon got his side away to a winning start taking out Parsons, North Cornwall took control of the third set when Hawke and Richards proved too good for Hooper and Hewison, before Rounsevell levelled things up beating Murray.
Duckley, Jarram and Wilson then turned on the afterburners for the hosts when they took out Smith, Pacey and Phillips.
Stevens halted North Cornwall’s flow when he beat Tilley, however the home side had the last say with Ben Jarram proving too good for Ivey. Third set went to North Cornwall 6-3.
Set Four
Parsons, who was having a good night, got his side off to another winning start when he beat Rounsevell.
Penhaligon, who was playing a captain’s role, then took out Hawke but it was too little too late. The hosts, needing only one frame to secure the match, went on a three match romp with Washer, Murray and Duckley brushing aside Hooper, Hewison and Ivey, thus clinching the match and set.
Despite Smith getting one back over Richards, the North Cornwall lads had their tails up and rattled off the last three frames when Wilson, Tilley and Ben Jarram saw off Pacey, Phillips and Stevens to comfortably take the fourth set 7-2.
The match finished 3-1 in sets and 24-12 in frames. East Cornwall captain Luke Penhaligon gained joint man of the match with Gus Wilson, with both players having unblemished records of 4-4.
The next round of fixtures take place on Friday, April 10, when East Cornwall host Penwith B at Liskeard Sports Club and North Cornwall head to Edgcliff Club to face Newquay Nukes.
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