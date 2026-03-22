Enterprise National League
Sutton United 0 Truro City 3
TRURO City delivered one of their most accomplished performances of the season in sweeping aside Sutton United to win 3-0 at Gander Green Lane.
The result marked just a second away win of the National League campaign for the Tinners, their first win of any kind since February 7th and a first clean sheet since January 17th.
A stunning free-kick from Will Dean, a poacher’s finish from Jack Stretton and a coolly converted penalty from Luke Jephcott provided the goals on an afternoon in which City were the only side in the bottom five to take points.
Despite injuries ravaging the squad - with 12 first‑team players unavailable for Saturday’s trip to the capital - victory brings renewed vigour into the Tinners battle against relegation, with Truro now nine points adrift of Brackley Town, who nervously occupy the final position of safety.
Manager John Askey was forced into four significant changes to the City side beaten 2-1 at Scunthorpe United in midweek. Connor Riley‑Lowe, Christian Oxlade‑Chamberlain, Stretton and new arrival Kieran Wilson all starting.
Tom Dean, younger brother of midfielder Will, was named amongst just five substitutes, having swapped Exeter City for Truro City - alongside Wilson - just 24 hours prior.
City set the tone early on as, in just the third minute, Oxlade‑Chamberlain seized on a loose ball and fired goalwards to earn the afternoon’s first corner. Moments later, Stretton’s intent helped create space for debutant Wilson, whose delivery narrowly evaded the outstretched boot of Jephcott.
At the other end, Tom Harrison needed to be sharp to cut out Osman Foyo’s cross before Oxlade‑Chamberlain recovered well to deny the same player after he had broken through the offside trap. Max Kinsey, meanwhile, displayed calmness beyond his tender years, chesting a dangerous Sutton attack back to his goalkeeper, Aidan Stone, to relieve the pressure.
It was Stretton who came closest to breaking the deadlock before the half-hour though, with the in-form striker outmuscling his marker and drawing an excellent save from goalkeeper Jack Sims. Stone was required to be equally as alert soon after, parrying Jermaine Francis’ effort and watching the rebound sail wide.
When the first goal did eventually arrive, it was certainly worth the wait. From a dead ball situation, Will Dean curled a sublime strike into the top-right corner, giving Sims no chance and sparking jubilant celebrations from the travelling contingent.
City nearly doubled their advantage five minutes later when a Sutton mix-up handed Stretton a golden opportunity, although his effort from an acute angle was to bounce back off the post. Jephcott and Harry Charsley both saw attempts blocked before the half was out, as City went into the break with a deserved lead and growing control.
A half-time change saw Freddie Issaka replaced by Ryan Law but the momentum remained entirely in Truro’s favour. Within seconds of the restart, Jephcott nodded over from a corner, and by 49 minutes, City had their second. Jephcott turned provider this time, sliding a perfect ball into the arriving Stretton, who swept home his maiden Truro goal from inside the six-yard box.
The former Derby County and Burton Albion marksman - who was virtually unplayable throughout - continued tormenting Sutton’s back line, repeatedly harrying defenders and nearly capitalising on another loose ball before the hosts scrambled clear. All too often have City been punished for missed chances this term so it was vital that Stone remained dependable whenever called upon. He produced a smart stop from Besart Topalloj before Kinsey headed away the danger.
City kept probing, eager to avoid dropping valuable points and from a winning position too. Riley‑Lowe saw a shot cleared off the line following Oxlade‑Chamberlain’s long throw, while Jephcott flicked a header into the side netting. Oxlade‑Chamberlain almost caught Sims off his line from 45 yards, and Stretton forced another save before making way for Saikou Janneh to warm applause.
The decisive third goal arrived on 84 minutes after referee Declan Bourne spotted a handball in the penalty area and awarded a spot kick. Jephcott stepped up to send the ball past Sims to seal a memorable and much-needed victory.
Truro will look to take their momentum into back-to-back home fixtures against Solihull Moors (Wednesday, March 25) and Boreham Wood (Saturday, March 28). This is one that could go right down to the wire, with now just seven games left of the Tinners’ first-ever campaign at Step One.
Tinners: Stone, Riley-Lowe, W Dean, Harrison, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jephcott, Issaka (Law, 46), Kinsey, Stretton (Janneh, 80), Wilson (Bell, 69), Charsley; Subs not used: Howard, T Dean
Sutton United: Sims, Pruti, Harris (Eze, 62), Jennings, Foyo (Simper, 54), Njoku (Rodari, 73), Bell, Topallaj, Muller, Francis (Ogbonna, 54), Donkor (Urpens, 73); Subs not used: Haigh, Taylor
Referee: Declan Bourne
Attendance: 3,943 (201 away)
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