St Blazey and District Snooker League latest - By Geoff Hawken
MEVAGISSEY B beat Bethel D 3-2 on Monday, March 16 to relegate them to the Rees League.
They also beat Pelynt by the same score to force a relegation play-off against them to see who remains in the top flight for next season.
Captain Mark Gregory's blackball win over Phil Ormond in the final frame set up the rematch which will be played on Tuesday, March 31 at Bethel.
Tregonissey A sealed the runner-up spot in the Victory league after a 4-1 win at Mevagissey A for whom Charlie Prynn took there solitary frame.
Champions Bethel A got a narrow 3-2 win at home to St Neot to retain the runabout shield with victories for Matt Green, Andy Peers and Garry Stephens.
Gavin Dyche, Clive Stuthridge and Paul Roberts got St Blazey B a win over Luxulyan with Gary Spencer and Andrew Best who had a 33 break replying.
Bugle got four points at home to Mevagissey C to be promoted to the Victory League with Adrian Evans the sole success for the visitors.
Gorran Haven finished joint third after beating Tregonissey C by 4 frames to 1, Mark Richards the sole winner for the visitors who deserved a bit better given the closeness of the scores.
Champions St Blazey A finished with a win at Bethel C with Howard Brett being the only home winner with Chris Brown sealing the ranking points trophy.
Finally, Tregonissey B finished joint third after beating Bethel B by the odd frame with victories for Jowan Truman, Ryan Orchard and Nate Taylor.
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