COUNTIES 1 TRIBUTE ALE WESTERN WEST
SALTASH Rugby Club celebrated skipper Jim Moriarty’s 250th appearance in style with a hard-fought victory over Kingsbridge in difficult conditions at Moorlands Lane.
Heavy rain before kick-off left the ball slippery and the pitch greasy, but it did little to dampen the occasion as Moriarty led the Ashes out for his landmark match.
Saltash made the brighter start and took the lead after five minutes when centre Greg Eatwell crossed following a slick move. Jack Pritchard added the conversion to put the hosts 7-0 ahead.
Kingsbridge quickly responded. After kicking to the corner from a penalty, their forwards powered over from close range and the conversion levelled the score.
The visitors then began to assert themselves and edged in front on the half-hour mark with a try after sustained pressure from their pack.
However, Saltash hit back before the break, Lewis Woolaway crashing over for a well-earned try after a spell of sustained pressure. Pritchard converted to restore the lead at 14-12.
Kingsbridge, though, were not finished and again surged forward, driving over for another converted score to regain the advantage. Although Pritchard’s late penalty ensured the Ashes went into half-time trailing by just two points at 19-17.
On the resumption, Saltash came out strongly with winger Will Morton finishing a flowing move down the flank to push the hosts back in front.
Another Pritchard penalty extended the lead to 25-19, but Kingsbridge continued to battle and briefly regained the advantage when a converted try on the left put them ahead by a single point.
The Ashes responded in style, Steve Hillman powering over to reclaim the lead before Fin Jones sealed victory with a late try, converted by Pritchard.
Saltash IIs travelled to play Camborne SoM at Penryn in vain as the game was called off due to an unfit pitch.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks; Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Will Dover, Jim Moriarty (c); Dylan Davies; Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Axel Nicks, Ryan Simmons; Lewis Woolaway, Tom Hoban; Laurie Thomson, Phil Eatwell, Steve Hillman. Replacements: Finlay Jones, James Sutton, Todd Crofts
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