Saturday, March 14 - Football
National League (3pm, unless stated): Aldershot Tn v York City, Boston Utd v Yeovil Tn, Eastleigh v Rochdale (5.30pm), Brackley Tn v Woking, Gateshead v Sutton Utd, Halifax Tn v Boreham Wood, Morecambe v Braintree Tn (5.30pm), Scunthorpe Utd v Altrincham (5.30pm), Southend Utd v Forest Green, Tamworth v Carlisle Utd, Truro City v Hartlepool Utd, Wealdstone v Solihull Moors (12.30pm).
Southern League, Division One South (3pm): Bristol Manor Farm v Tavistock, Brixham v Bideford, Didcot Tn v Hartpury, Exmouth Tn v Mousehole, Frome Tn v Bishops Cleeve, Malvern Tn v Willand Rov, Portishead Tn v Falmouth Tn, Shaftesbury v Bashley, Swindon Supermarine v Melksham Tn, Westbury Utd v Sporting Club Inkberrow, Winchester City v Larkhall Ath.
Western League, Premier Division (3pm): Barnstaple Tn v Sidmouth Tn, Bradford Tn v Bridgwater Utd, Brislington v Ivybridge Tn, Clevedon Tn v Torpoint Ath, Helston Ath v Buckland Ath, Paulton Rov v Newquay, Saltash Utd v Street, Wellington v Oldland Abbotonians.
SWPL, Premier West (3pm): Callington Tn v Dobwalls, Falmouth Tn v Elburton Villa, Holsworthy v Camelford, Millbrook v Bude Tn, Penzance v Sticker, Wendron Utd v Liskeard Ath.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (2.30pm): Altarnun v St Austell, Foxhole Stars v Saltash Utd, North Petherwin v Looe Tn, Polperro v St Mawgan, Sticker v Gunnislake.
Premier Division West (2.30pm): Illogan RBL v Pendeen Rov, Mullion v Ludgvan, Redruth Utd v St Day, St Agnes v Penryn Ath, St Ives Tn v St Just.
Division One East (2.30pm): Lifton v St Newlyn East, Nanpean Rov v St Dominick, Pensilva v St Breward, St Stephen v Boscastle, St Teath v Boscastle, Wadebridge Tn v Torpoint Ath.
Division One West (2.30pm): Dropship v Falmouth Utd, Holman SC v West Cornwall, Mawnan v Penzance, RNAS Culdrose v Camborne SoM, Troon v Probus, Wendron Utd v Hayle.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Bude Tn v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Calstock v Tregony, Gorran v Lanreath, Mevagissey v Biscovey, Roche v Week St Mary, St Dennis v Lostwithiel.
Division Two West (2.30pm): Frogpool & Cusgarne v Perranwell, Goonhavern Ath v Lizard Argyle, Lanner v Perranporth, Pendeen Rov v St Ives Mariners, St Just v St Agnes.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Indian Queens, Looe Tn v Padstow Utd, Newquay v Launceston, St Merryn v North Petherwin.
Division Three West (2.30pm): Carharrack v St Keverne, Dropship v Mawgan, Penryn Ath v Constantine, Perranporth v RNAS Culdrose, Probus v Troon, Stithians v Chacewater.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Bodmin Dragons v St Cleer, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd v St Minver, Lostwithiel v St Neot, St Columb Major v Lifton.
Division Four West (2.30pm): Lizard Argyle v Tremough, Ludgvan v Wendron Utd, Newlyn Non-Ath v Goonhavern Ath, St Day v Speak Out Utd.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final (2pm): St Blazey v St Teath.
Sunday, March 15 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Saltash Utd v Torquay Utd.
Saturday, March 14 - Rugby
National League Two West: Camborne v Taunton Titans, Chester v Luctonians, Loughborough Students v Barnstaple, Lymm v Hornets, Old Redcliffians v Hinckley, Redruth v Cinderford, Syston v Exeter Uni.
Regional One South West: Launceston v St Austell.
Regional Two South West: Tiverton v Okehampton, Wellington v Ivybridge, Winscombe v North Petherton.
Counties One Western West: Paignton v St Ives, Penryn v Wiveliscombe, Saltash v Kingsbridge, Torquay v Redruth.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Helston, St Austell v Perranporth.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v Saltash.
Sunday, March 15 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston v Cullompton.
Women’s NC Two South West (West): Bude v Exeter Saracens, Cullompton v Paignton.
