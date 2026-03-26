Western League - Premier Division
Saltash United 2 Sidmouth Town 0
SALTASH, with six under 18 players in their squad, defied all logic to earn a stunning victory over play-off hopefuls Sidmouth at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
The Ashes were down to the bare bones with half a dozen regulars unavailable but the young ones – 10 of the squad of 15 were homegrown – stepped up to end a run of three league defeats in some style.
Cole Fisher rewarded the home side for a bright start by putting them ahead in the 13th minute and they could have been two or three goals to the good by half-time.
But it took them only five minutes into the second half to double their lead through Jack Jefford – and the Ashes went on to secure their first clean sheet in the league in 15 games stretching back to early November.
Manager Lee Britchford said: “This was a fantastic result, there’s no getting away from it. We were stretched for player availability but the boys that were there stood up and were counted.
“It was an excellent performance against a strong Sidmouth side. We were well aware of what their strengths were and how they were going to try and play. We adapted slightly to combat that and it worked really well.”
He went on: “Our front three of Preecey, Kieran and Jack were excellent and their pace caused their back line problems all evening. We probably should have scored more.
“Full credit to the whole team; it’s tough singling out individual performances. The back four and Tyler were outstanding and defended our box well.”
He added: “It’s a performance we’ve been missing over the last couple of weeks and we’ve got to try to bottle that for the last five games of the season.
“To have 10 Saltash home grown players in a squad of 15 was brilliant and a testament to the pathway we are trying to create and promote within the club.”
The Ashes are on the road to Wellington on Saturday (3pm).
Saltash: Tyler Coombes, Rhys Connew, Hayden Greening, Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle, Jack Jefford (Joel Thomas 85), Kieran O’Melia (Harry Pethick 89), Ryan Tresidder, Freddie Tolcher, Cole Fisher (Fin Basterfield 90+3), Joe Preece (Harry Southcott 83).
Sub not used: Adam Peters.
Goals: Cole Fisher (13), Jack Jefford (50).
Sidmouth: Elliot Driver, Dan Wrstern (Isaac Furness 62), Matt Webb (Matt Hesford 72), Aidan Brown (Danny Pym 55), Nathan Cooper, Cholwe Hachipuka (Jamie Vaughan-Ryall 57), Louis Spalding, Jack Mills (Liam Carey 33), Will Collins, Lewis Hill, Phil Mendonca.
Attendance: 118.
Man of the Match: Joe Preece.
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