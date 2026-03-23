Caradon Hockey Club men section results – Saturday, March 21
By Hannah Bladon
University of Exeter Fourths 2 Caradon Firsts 4
SOME games this season have proved more challenging than others and this week was a tough 70 minutes for Caradon’s first team.
The away side could not get into their usual flow and a shocking first half ensued, with Caradon barely keeping any possession and creating minimal chances on goal.
Exeter dominated as Caradon struggled to keep up and scored two through penalty corners.
Just before the half time whistle, Caradon won their first penalty corner. Exeter ran it down but Martin Batty won the re-award.
A slick one-two between Nathan Jeffery and Tyler Walsh allowed the latter to lift it past the keeper to save face at half time, but an uphill battle lay ahead.
The hockey wasn’t always pretty but the league champions began to show what they were about. Jeffery slapped a defence splitting pass to Walsh on the 25. He carried the ball into the D and flicked it past the keeper to level the score.
A third was added shortly after from another penalty corner variation from Walsh. Caradon had to look after what they worked hard to earn and the Benjamin duo decided the best way to do that was to go and get another goal.
A long ball up to Ben Pennington-Ridge saw him face six green shirts. He won a foul and quickly passed it to Ben Reynolds who barged his way into the D to double the lead.
Not out of the woods yet, Exeter created more chances at goal, including a penalty stroke that was valiantly saved by Dan Harris (three penalty stroke saves in a row) to keep them at bay.
Man of the Match went to Tyler Walsh. The next game for the league champions, who are nine points clear at the top of the standings, is an away tie with Old Bristolians on Saturday, April 11.
Caradon Seconds 5 University of Plymouth 0
Caradon’s second string welcomed the University of Plymouth at Liskeard Leisure Centre on Saturday.
The dominant victory was a solid result but a shadow of what the scoreline should have been.
Caradon probably had around 80 per cent of the play and spent much of the time in the Plymouth half. Many chances went begging but they still won well.
Fenton Robins scored two great goals - one in each half - and Jon Pennington-Ridge scored two, which were supplied by Luke Jeffery and Jake Horton respectively. Mike Parkinson scored the other goal as Caradon secured the comprehensive win.
The home side only received one green card which was given to Drew Champion for hitting the ball away after the whistle.
There were a few strong performances but the most notable was Hannan Currah who was a dynamo in midfield, repeatedly dispossessing the opposition and then starting multiple attacks. He deserved the man of the match.
Although Joel Tamblyn didn't have a great deal to do, he did make a couple of great saves for the home side.
Not their best performance but an important win nevertheless for the second string who sit in sixth place in the table. They are back in action this Saturday when they visit Truro’s third team.
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