Western League - Premier Division
Saltash United 0 Clevedon Town 2
By Kevin Marriott
LEADERS Clevedon took advantage of some sloppy Saltash defending to leave Kimberley Stadium on Saturday with all three points as they continue their push for the title.
The Ashes had battled well in an evenly-fought first half but keeper Tyler Coombes was finally beaten 10 minutes into the second half when a cross was diverted into his own net by Tyler Yendle.
Clevedon made sure of the three points when substitute Jamie King scored their second 14 minutes from time.
Ashes boss Lee Britchford said: “It was another disappointing result for us. We were the architects of our own downfall in terms of the two goals we conceded.
“They were two really poor goals to concede on our behalf again. It’s been a bit of a common theme for us over the last couple of weeks.
“We’ve been quite good between both boxes and then we’ve lacked a cutting edge in the final third to create or score an opportunity.
“And we seem to be too easy to score against at the moment which is obviously disappointing.”
Britchford added: “The relentless schedule doesn’t stop but we’ll keep going, we’ll keep working.
“I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made this season and ultimately we’ve got to make sure we take responsibility for our own performance and try to finish the season on a strong note.”
As the Cornish Times went to press, Saltash were preparing for their home clash against Sidmouth on Tuesday night. The Ashes are back in action again when they Wellington this Saturday (3pm).
Saltash: Tyler Coombes, Max Everall, Alfie Wotton, Sam Joce, Tyler Yendle, Charlie Elkington, Hayden Greening, Fin Wilkes, Harry Truscott, Cole Fisher, Joe Preece.
Subs: Kieran O’Melia, Deacon Thomson, Jack Jefford, Freddie Tolcher, Lee Britchford.
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