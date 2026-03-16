ST AUSTELL maintained their late push for the play-offs with a hard-fought 17-12 victory in Saturday’s Cornish derby with Launceston at Polson Bridge.
With the original fixture back in January postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, this eagerly anticipated clash had no such worries this time around with over 500 spectators turning up to see who would claim local bragging rights.
In a tight opening to the contest, James Tucker saw an early penalty chance drift wide of the posts, before they finally landed the first blow on 16 minutes, centre Cam Fogden bursting under the posts for the game’s opening try, which was converted by Tucker.
From the restart, a huge clearance kick caught the wind, home fly-half George Hillson hacked the ball onward, creating a sprint race for the line in which St Austell speedster Dan Navas chased down his rival to deliver a try-saving tackle.
At the other end, a barnstorming run from No.8 Kyle Marriott splintered the home defence, before the ball was spread wide to Navas, but he was unable to hold the final pass with the try-line in sight.
The momentum was with the Saints as they piled the pressure on. The penalties were piling up and when centre Tom Sandercock came in from the side, the referee’s patience expired and the yellow card was issued. The Saints set themselves for a tap penalty, but with Launceston expecting a crash ball from the forwards the ball was swung wide for winger Max Bullen to score in the left corner.
In what was a frantic opening to the second period, but the Saints soon got back into their attacking groove. Scrum-half Dan Tyrrell gathered a box-kick and passed inside to full-back Archie Bees, who had timed his run perfectly to slice through the defence before spinning out to Navas, who made no mistake with a stylish finish in the clubhouse corner.
In front for the first time, St Austell looked to press home their advantage. Lock Mark Vian stole a home line-out, setting up a devasting counter-attack led by Bees. His injection of pace found the space in behind, after which a perfectly timed pass to Arthur Fletcher, on for the injured Max Bullen, allowed the Cornwall U20 winger to score in the corner. Centre Ben Saunders added the extras from touchline to put the visitors 17-7 in front.
With work to do, Launceston were in need of a response and although they lost Fogden following with a head knock, they looked the more threatening as the game headed towards the final quarter.
A yellow card for St Austell fly-half Chris Ashwin aided their cause – the hosts exposing the gap left by the Saints playmaker to send George Hillson through the gap and over for their second try of the contest.
It set up a grandstand finale and Launceston did their best to try and recover possession following the restart, Sam Parsons’ side were having none of it, bottling the All Blacks up in their own 22 to see out the remaining minutes to secure the win.
St Austell’s win lifts them to fourth in the table with three games remaining, the first of which is against bottom club Matson this Saturday, while Launceston entertain leaders Devonport Services.
Launceston: Dan Pearce; George Hillson, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (c), Cam Fogden, Billy Martin, James Tucker; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Olly Martin, Brandon Rowley
Tries: Fogden, Hillson; Conversion: Tucker
St Austell: Archie Bees; Dan Navas, Ben Saunders, Jamie Stanlake, Max Bullen; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Matt Boothby, Pete Harris, Scott Pearce; Mark Vian, Adan Tyndale-Powell; Hector Brigt, Cam Taylor, Kyle Marriott. Replacements: Tom Daniel, Arthur Fletcher, Peter Fletcher
Tries: Bullen, Navas, A Fletcher; Conversion: Saunders
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