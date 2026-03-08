REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Lydney 27 Launceston 21
LAUNCESTON failed to build on their victory over Chew Valley as Lydney roared back to run out 27-21 winners in Gloucestershire on Saturday.
The visitors travelled with two changes from the week before as flanker Charlie Tummon and fly-half Tom Sandercock both came into the side for the unavailable Charlie Short and Dan Pearce who dropped down to player/coach the seconds.
The visitors started well and took the lead after seven minutes as a penalty was kicked to the corner and won the subsequent lineout before mauling their way over the line with hooker Rory Mead the scorer. Full-back James Tucker added the extras.
However, the hosts soon responded as a maul of their own was soon passed out to the backs allowing winger Tom Rowe to go in under the posts with fly-half Charlie Beddis making it 7-7.
Both teams’ penalty count was high and on the 16th minute Lydney players crossed over and gave the visitors a penalty which they kicked to touch. They won the line-out and powerhouse No.8 Ben Hancock broke through tackles to score, putting the Cornishmen back in the lead. Tucker kicked the extras.
James Tucker and Ollie Bebbington worked well together, finding the gaps and making valuable territory with their powerful runs, and although the home side had their moments, they soon conceded for a third time on 23 minutes.
From a scrum, a pass found its way to Tucker who broke through the defence and offloaded to Bebbington who scored under the posts. Tucker stepped forward and slotted the routine conversion for 21-7.
Locks Cian Baker and George Bone played well, making strong tackles and being a threat to Lydney, but the hosts were back within a converted score seven minutes before the break as Rowe slipped through a gap in the Cornish defence to cross for his second.
It stayed as it was going into half-time and soon after the restart Beddis added a penalty after Launceston were penalised for not rolling away.
The CABs gave away another penalty on their 10-metre line on the 49th minute and Lydney chose to kick for points with Beddis again adding the extra three to get themselves back to within a point.
The rest of the second half was very equal with both sides having their moments, but the decisive score came with 11 minutes to play as Rowe went over for his hat-trick in the far left corner. Beddis crucially added the extras meaning Launceston needed two three-pointers or a converted try.
The CABs, who gave a debut to prop Tom Stevens, were determined to pinch victory and the whole stadium held their breath as they continually pushed home side back.
However, they continued to give away penalties and were ultimately unable to get the try as they ended the day five points ahead of third bottom Chew Valley with a game in-hand which is next Saturday’s rearranged Cornish derby with St Austell (3pm).
With the RFU bringing in a new play-off system this season, Launceston must finish eighth to avoid being involved in the end-of-season drama.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Tom Stevens, Callum Smith.
Tries: Mead, Hancock, Bebbington; Convs: Tucker (3); Pens: N/A.
