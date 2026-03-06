LAUNCESTON head to fellow mid-table side Lydney tomorrow (3pm) in Regional One South West looking to make it back-to-back victories.
The Cornishmen visit Regentsholme having seen off Chew Valley at Polson Bridge last weekend, a result which gave Ryan Westren’s side a seventh victory of the season.
With tough fixtures to finish against the likes of in-form St Austell and title-chasing duo Devonport Services and Topsham, the All Blacks will be keen to head back from Gloucestershire with some reward.
Westren makes two changes from last Saturday. Loosehead prop Charlie Short is in Finland, meaning a bit of a switch around in positions as Alex Bartlett moves to the front of the scrum, George Bone goes to the second-row alongside Cian Baker with the available-again Charlie Tummon back in his favoured six shirt.
Skipper Tom Sandercock is also back in the squad and starts at fly-half with Castles player/coach Dan Pearce, who deputised at scrum-half last weekend dropping down. George Hillson will patrol the scrum.
The rest of the backline remains unchanged with vice-skipper Brandon Rowley again at inside-centre with the dangerous Cam Fogden on his outside, while kicker James Tucker is at full-back with Ollie Bebbington and Billy Martin on the wings.
With Olly Martin unable to travel, prop Tom Stevens could make his debut having impressed for the seconds in recent weeks, and he joins hooker Levent Bulut and versatile back Callum Smith amongst the replacements.
The second team narrowly avoided a shock defeat at bottom side Bodmin last weekend in Counties Two Cornwall and will need to be much-improved when they host a Perranporth side (2.30p[m) who could still realistically finish as high as third.
Dan Pearce lines up at fly-half while Olly Martin takes Stevens’ spot at loosehead prop.
There are also recalls for Lewis Dennis and Richard Jasper which means a bit of a switch around.
Josh Elias, Jack Lankston and Finn Stiles also all come on to the bench which again includes Rhys Hughes.
LAUNCESTON at Lydney: James Tucker; Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Brandon Rowley, Ollie Bebbington; Tom Sandercock (captain), George Hillson; Alex Bartlett, Rory Mead, Mitch Hawken; George Bone, Cian Baker; Charlie Tummon, George Harris, Ben Hancock. Replacements: Levent Bulut, Tom Stevens, Callum Smith.
LAUNCESTON CASTLES v Perranporth: Mitch Acres; Jordan Taylor, Morgan Woods, Richard Jasper, Harvey Fry; Dan Pearce, Cody Smith; Olly Martin, Luke Howe, Simon Burden (captain); Harvey Basford, Ben Greene; Tyler Westlake, Lewis Dennis, Chris Hall. Replacements: Josh Elias, Jack Lankston, Finn Stiles, Rhys Hughes.
