ST AUSTELL head coach Sam Parsons admitted their first-ever victory at Sidmouth last Saturday was ‘really pleasing’ ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Royal Wootton Bassett in Regional One South West (2.30pm).
The Saints ran out 33-26 winners in East Devon to cement fifth and are just a point behind Exmouth with a game in-hand which is the Cornish derby at Launceston next Saturday.
However, all attention for now is on five points at Tregorrick Park against a side who have climbed up to seventh in recent weeks.
For the Saints, they will mark three special milestones as prop Matt Boothby celebrates his 100th appearance for the club, while scrum-half Dan Tyrrell and fly-half Chris Ashwin both notch up 150 caps.
Parsons admitted last weekend was extremely important.
He said: “Sidmouth was a huge result for this group. We had never won up there, so to bring back not only the win but all five points was really pleasing.
“They are a very physical well-drilled side, so we have some very sore bodies going into this week.
“Last weekend we executed the first half very well. After the early onslaught from Sidmouth, we managed to get a grip on the game and dominated field position towards the end of the half. This resulted in good pressure turning into points for us. I have to mention the kicking game of Chris Ashwin, Matt Shepherd and Dan Tyrell who constantly got good distance on their kicks and found some really nice space in the Sidmouth back field.”
He continued: “Fair play to Sidmouth, they are a side who push you all the way and they definitely had the upper hand late on in the game, but our lads are making a habit of being incredibly resilient and actually enjoy the big defensive sets deep into the game.
“I said after the game how impressive that win was, and not to over look the fact we got five points away at a very tough place to go. It’s the perfect performance to go into this Saturday.”
So what does Parsons expect tomorrow afternoon at Tregorrick Park?
He said: “They beat us at home last year, and after us going to them early in the season and getting a narrow victory, I’m sure they will be looking to get one back.
“We have prepared well all week and managed to nurse some knocks, so the lads will be raring to go.
“It has the making of a very exciting game, and with the weather finally offering us some hope, we are really looking forward to playing in front of our home fans.
“On the team news front we’ve been hit again in the front row with Scott Pearce not available, so we welcome in veteran Hugh Noott to the side, while Max Bullen comes in fo Dan Navas on the left wing.”
Parsons also had plenty of praise for Boothby, Tyrrell and Ashwin.
He concluded: “All three of these guys deserve all the accolades they can get. Matthew struggled to begin with as he tried to find his feet, but once he got that starting jersey he has never let go. Last year’s out and out player of the year, he is very physical in the contact and relishes the battles week on week.
“Dan is a fans favourite, he’s a walking highlight reel. His trylights are a joy to watch, but for me what makes him stand out is his tenacity in defence and his ability to mix it with the big boys and come out on top.
“As for Chris, he is the calm head amongst the group and always finding the positives. He has obviously played the top level in English rugby and the way he brings others into the game and making everyone better around him is where that rugby IQ really shows.
“All three deserve a performance on Saturday and are true Saints, so it’s up to the rest of us to make that happen.”
ST AUSTELL: Ben Saunders; Ben Plummer (co-captain), Matt Shepherd, Jamie Stanlake, Max Bullen; Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell; Matt Boothby, Peter Harris, Hugh Noott; Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-captain); Adam Powell, Cam Taylor, Kyle Marriott. Replacements: Hector Bright, Dan Navas, Arthur Fletcher.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.